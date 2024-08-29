UFC 306 Fighters Talk About Fighting At Sphere

“It’s huge. Mexico is growing so fast in MMA. We always shine in combat sports, and I think that’s something great. The UFC loves how we fight. We always go forward. This means a lot. It just keeps me thinking that I have to train harder. I feel proud and honored to be there.

“I think the experience is going to be huge because I’ve been there. I went to watch a show, and it’s amazing. It’s breathtaking. Now knowing there will be MMA fights in there with that experience, with those images, it’s huge. It gives me chills. It’s amazing.”

Valentina Shevchenko:

“For athletes to be in the first ever event in Sphere, it’s never happened before, it’s a huge event. It’s something with a very special meaning. It’s the same feeling when I fought in the first event after the pandemic in Jacksonville (at UFC 251), and the atmosphere in there, it was electrifying. So huge. And I expect something similar and even bigger to be in Sphere.

“It’s very hard for me to imagine what it’s going to be and how it’s going to be because I know for sure, when I go into the fight, I have tunnel vision. I don’t see what’s happening around. I don’t see anyone’s face. I don’t see anything that’s happening. I barely hear people. So, it’s hard for me to imagine, but looking back, when you see how it was on tape, it’s going to show how big it was, and you understand how huge the event was.”

Brian Ortega:

“It’s one of the boxes you get to check off that you never even knew was a box. To fight at Sphere, first event, the craziness going on with the technology, it’s like a weird motivation. It’s a happy motivation to go in there. They gave us the VR goggles, and with those we got to see what it’s going to look like, how they’re going to show you (on the screen), so you almost feel like part of the company. Like, ‘All right, what is it going to look like? Where am I going to walk out from?’ To have that level of trust with the company, and to be able to do this was cool, and to see what they’re going to do with it, I have to just get excited the day of the fight and be like, ‘Hey, this is what we were talking about (earlier),’ and start looking at things they said are going to be there. It’s a beautiful event.”

Diego Lopes: