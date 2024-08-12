UFC 305 Embedded | All Episodes

Interviews
UFC returns to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on Saturday, August 17 for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. The main event features a heated rivalry between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and former 185-pound king Israel Adesanya.
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya takes place Saturday, August 17 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 305 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 305 Embedded, middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya train for their title bout; Steve Erceg walks his dog; Jairzinho Rozenstruik eats after training; Tai Tuivasa arrives in Perth; Carlos Prates hangs out with his mom; Kai Kara-France gets a haircut.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
