UFC 305 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya takes place Saturday, August 17 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC 305 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 305 Embedded, middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya train for their title bout; Steve Erceg walks his dog; Jairzinho Rozenstruik eats after training; Tai Tuivasa arrives in Perth; Carlos Prates hangs out with his mom; Kai Kara-France gets a haircut.