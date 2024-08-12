UFC 305 Embedded | All Episodes

 Skip to main content
Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya In Perth, Western Australia On August 17, 2024
Aug. 12, 2024

UFC returns to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on Saturday, August 17 for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. The main event features a heated rivalry between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and former 185-pound king Israel Adesanya.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya takes place Saturday, August 17 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 305 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 305 Embedded, middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya train for their title bout; Steve Erceg walks his dog; Jairzinho Rozenstruik eats after training; Tai Tuivasa arrives in Perth; Carlos Prates hangs out with his mom; Kai Kara-France gets a haircut.

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

