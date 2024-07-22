UFC 304 Embedded | All Episodes

Free Fight
UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live, as welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines against long-time rival Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years on from their first encounter.
UFC 304: EDWARDS VS MUHAMMAD 2 takes place Saturday, July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 304 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 304 Embedded, Tom Aspinall trains with his dad and shows off his mural; Belal Muhammad eats, trains, and prays; Curtis Blaydes heads to the mountains; Giga Chikadze hangs out at home.
UFC 304 Embedded | Episode 1
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
UFC 304 Embedded | Episode 1
/
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Highlights
FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS
Community