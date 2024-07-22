UFC 304 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 304: EDWARDS VS MUHAMMAD 2 takes place Saturday, July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 304 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 304 Embedded, Tom Aspinall trains with his dad and shows off his mural; Belal Muhammad eats, trains, and prays; Curtis Blaydes heads to the mountains; Giga Chikadze hangs out at home.