Diego Lopes
Embedded

UFC 303 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 In Las Vegas, Nevada On June 29, 2024
Jun. 24, 2024

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas with a blockbuster main event featuring the rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. Also, former title challenger Brian Ortega squares off against up-and-coming featherweight contender Diego Lopes in a pivotal co-main event. 

UFC 303: PEREIRA VS PROCHÁZKA 2 takes place Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 303 Embedded | Episode 1 

On the first episode of UFC 303 Embedded, Jiri Prochazka lands in Vegas; Anthony Smith gets a new opponent. Cub Swanson has family time; Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes seize opportunities. Michael “Venom” Page shows off his restaurant, and champ Alex Pereira trains with Glover Teixeira.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 303
Embedded
