UFC 303 Coach Conversation | Pereira vs Procházka 2

I think it comes down to the power — that frickin’ left hand of Alex. It’s the power and kickboxing versus the unique samurai spirit and awkwardness of Jiří, and I don’t mean awkward in an insulting way, at all.

Kyte: For sure. He’s awkward in a good way; the Tim Elliott kind of awkward.

When you’ve got a guy like Pereira who has just got that “death touch” of a left hand — doesn’t have to hit you flush, doesn't have to be a perfect shot and you still end up on the canvas — how do you address that in camp? You want to do your best to just avoid it, but it can’t just be “stay away from the left” because he’s going to throw it and there are going to be moments where it’s in play.

Chartier: I think you can’t match power with power — you’ve got to pick your distance, a lot of feints to draw out that stuff, keep him guessing on when to go, because if you predictably move in with no feints, he’s gonna time it; he’s too smart for that.

So a lot of in-and-out, a lot of movement, a lot of fakes and feints, and then mixing up the levels. He (Procházka) had some success with the calf kick early in the last fight. I thought he was winning that fight until he got caught.

One thing he did in that fight is when he went open stance, it took away the left hand of Alex a little bit, gave him trouble. He seemed to do better when he went open stance and it took away the kicking game a little bit more because whenever he went matched stance — righty versus righty — Alex started chewing up the calf. When he went open stance, Alex threw one hard body kick.