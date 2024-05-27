UFC 302 Embedded | All Episodes

One of the most dominant champions in the UFC returns to defend his crown at the Rock on June 1, as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his 13-fight winning streak on the line against Louisiana superstar Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Early Prelims kickoff Saturday June 1 at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
