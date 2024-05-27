 Skip to main content
Islam Makhachev trains in New Jersey for UFC 302
Embedded

UFC 302 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier In Newark, New Jersey, On June 1, 2024
May. 27, 2024

One of the most dominant champions in the UFC returns to defend his crown at the Rock on June 1, as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his 13-fight winning streak on the line against Louisiana superstar Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Early Prelims kickoff Saturday June 1 at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 302 Embedded | Episode 1

 

UFC 302 Embedded | Episode 1
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

UFC 302 Embedded | Episode 1
Don't miss a moment of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 302
Embedded
