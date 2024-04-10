UFC 300 - NCAA Wrestler Picks - Part 1 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Taye Ghadiali – Campbell

Pick: Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Bo Nickal is one of the most exciting fighters. I want to see how far he can go. He’s starting and making a path for NCAA wrestlers. I want to see him keep winning and take the route he’s paving. Also, the Jamahal Hill fight. I want to fight light heavyweight, so these are the best of the best. I want to fight for that belt.

Kollin Moore – Ohio State

Pick: Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

For me, I’m looking forward to the Gaethje vs Holloway fight the most. They’re two veteran guys that always put on a show when they fight. There’s nothing better as a fan than watching two guys battle it out every round. For me, I’ll take that over an early knockout every time.

