UFC 300 - NCAA Wrestler Picks - Part 1 | UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC 300
The FIGHT PASS Early Prelims open with two former champs and it only gets better from there. UFC 300 promises to be the most unforgettable night of fights in the history of combat sports, and now you can find out who your favorite NCAA wrestler is looking forward to watching.
Brock Hardy – Nebraska
Pick: Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway BMF Title Preview | UFC 300
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway BMF Title Preview | UFC 300
/
I’m super excited to see two of my favorite fighters back in the Octagon with Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira. Alex is so dangerous and Charles has to be one of the most exciting fighters to watch. That being said, the best matchup is between Gaethje and Holloway, where two of the greatest strikers in UFC history are going toe to toe.
Saturday's Super-Stacked Fight Card Breakdown
Nick Lee – Penn State
Pick: Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
I just like watching Bo Nickal win. I will be tuning in specifically for Bo Nickal.
David Carr – Iowa State
Pick: Multiple
Super packed card, lot of great fights. Super excited to see Bo Nickal fight again and I’m a big Charles Oliveira fan. It’s going to be exciting. Pereira will be fun to watch as well. I think he will get it done.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 300 In Your Country
Seth Gross – Wisconsin
Pick: Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
Charles Oliveira | Best Finishes
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Charles Oliveira | Best Finishes
/
I have to go with Oliveira vs Tsarukyan. A classic “coming of age” story set up for Arman against Do Bronxs, who has shown he is only getting better with time. I think it’s the highest-level fight on a star-studded card. Can’t wait to watch.
Ryan Deakin – Northwestern
Pick: Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
I’ve trained with Gaethje some during COVID and he’s an animal. I always love how much action there is in his fights; it’s always a brawl. I’m also looking forward to Nickal versus Brundage. I’m a big fan of Bo from college wrestling and excited to see him continue to take guys out.
Bo Bassett – Bishop McCort High School
Pick: Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
UFC 300 is going to be insane. In my opinion, it’s the most electrifying card of all-time. The amount of talent and skill is unfathomable. I’m extremely excited for not only the main card but also the prelims. From top to bottom it’s going to be interesting. The fight that I’m most excited for is the Bo Nickal fight. He is a force to be reckoned with. Hoping to watch him finish another man in round one.
Roman Bravo-Young – Penn State
Pick: Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan/Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
Arman is my favorite fighter right now and Bo Nickal just because of the PSU tie and watching him turn into a star and work his way up.
Taye Ghadiali – Campbell
Pick: Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
Bo Nickal is one of the most exciting fighters. I want to see how far he can go. He’s starting and making a path for NCAA wrestlers. I want to see him keep winning and take the route he’s paving. Also, the Jamahal Hill fight. I want to fight light heavyweight, so these are the best of the best. I want to fight for that belt.
Kollin Moore – Ohio State
Pick: Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
For me, I’m looking forward to the Gaethje vs Holloway fight the most. They’re two veteran guys that always put on a show when they fight. There’s nothing better as a fan than watching two guys battle it out every round. For me, I’ll take that over an early knockout every time.
For the greatest action across the world of combat sports, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Embedded
UFC 300 Embedded | All Episodes
UFC 300