Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Jamahal Hill In UFC 300 Main Event

UFC CEO Dana White announced that Alex “Poatan” Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 on April 13.

Pereira became the ninth UFC fighter to win a title in multiple divisions when he finished former light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka in the second round at UFC 295. Hill hasn’t fought since January 2023 when he beat Glover Teixeira to capture the light heavyweight crown for himself in an impressive unanimous decision. However, an injured Achilles tendon kept him from defending his belt, and he vacated it shortly afterward.