Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Jamahal Hill In UFC 300 Main Event

UFC 300 has its main event.
UFC CEO Dana White announced that Alex “Poatan” Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 on April 13.
Pereira became the ninth UFC fighter to win a title in multiple divisions when he finished former light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka in the second round at UFC 295. Hill hasn’t fought since January 2023 when he beat Glover Teixeira to capture the light heavyweight crown for himself in an impressive unanimous decision. However, an injured Achilles tendon kept him from defending his belt, and he vacated it shortly afterward.
Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event
The main event of UFC’s milestone event was the topic of intense and frequent debate, discussion and speculation, and this locks in one of the greatest cards in recent memory.
The fight joins the likes of the BMF title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, the strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xioanan and a lightweight contest between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.
Pereira, who joined the UFC in November 2021 continues his astronomical rise in the promotion’s ranks. He will now headline his fourth pay-per-view in eight total fights.
UFC 300 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 13 in T-Mobile Arena. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates and information regarding the historic event.
