UFC 300 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Alex Pereira is a striker who has arguably the greatest left hook in the history of MMA. Pereira’s left hook is his signature strike, but he also features a unique and crippling calf kick that has been highly effective at destroying the bases of his opponents. Pereira throws this calf kick without telegraphing it, which makes it difficult to see and check. Pereira also features a stinging lead jab, which he plays off his left hook. Pereira punishes opponents with his left hook when they reach to parry the jab, which is how he set up his knockout of Sean Strickland.

Pereira has been criticized for not moving his head enough defensively, but he is very rangy and elite at distance management, which generally keeps him safe from return fire. Pereira also rolls with the punches he absorbs, which softens the blow and helps him avoid taking the full force of the strike.

Given Pereira’s elite striking, the best path to beat Pereira is through wrestling and top control, which would put Pereira in a position where he would be unable to utilize his biggest strength, which is his distance striking. However, Jamahal Hill has stated that he intends to strike with Pereira and try to knock Pereira out, which would play right into Pereira’s ideal fight. This is supported by Hill having recorded zero successful takedowns in the UFC—Hill has not even officially attempted a takedown in nine UFC fights.

As long as Pereira can keep this fight at distance, he has an excellent chance to utilize his superior striking and emerge from this bout as the winner, either by knockout or by winning on points.

Bo Nickal To Win By KO/TKO/DQ or Decision

Alex Pereira Moneyline

Main Event Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Alex Pereira Moneyline (3 Way)

Exact Method of Victory: KO/TKO/DQ