UFC 300 50/50 Charity Raffle Raises More Than $112,000

Participants of this program will receive access to three free MMA-based fitness classes per week at Fight Capital Gym that will teach various levels of disciplines that are the foundation of mixed martial arts, including Boxing, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Wrestling, Judo, and Jiu-Jitsu.

“Growing up here in Vegas, we didn’t have much to look forward to, but having a program like this is awesome,” said Rountree Jr. “A gym just like this changed my life, and if I had not been provided with an opportunity and welcomed at a gym when I was a teenager, I would not be the person that I am today.”

This program aims to help young people develop skills with a focus on self-discipline and self-defense, while giving them access to coaches and instructors from Fight Capital Gym, as well as after-school tutoring, in a safe and supportive environment.

UFC also hosted several Make-A-Wish kids and their families as part of the event, providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for kids fighting critical illnesses.

Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 30 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $1.8 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.

UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Wednesday, June 26 – Saturday, June 29, as part of UFC 303: MCGREGOR vs. CHANDLER.

