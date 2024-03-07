UFC 299 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Visually, O’Malley is excellent at hiding his strikes behind feints to create openings, and he is comfortable switching stances, fighting from both southpaw and orthodox looks, which gives him different attack angles. O’Malley can fight both on the lead and on the counter, and his distance management, footwork and ringcraft are excellent. This was best on display in his title fight win over Aljamain Sterling, where O’Malley landed a beautiful slide-back right straight as Sterling was pressing forward to floor Sterling and earn a KO/TKO stoppage.

O’Malley’s striking metrics are better than Vera’s metrics, including significant strikes landed per minute (7 to 4), significant strike accuracy (61% to 50%), strikes absorbed per minute (3.5 to 5), and striking defense (61% to 51%). Most notably, O’Malley’s striking differential is substantially better, landing over twice the amount of strikes he has absorbed. Meanwhile, Vera has absorbed more strikes than he has landed, which is a major red flag in his striking metrics.

Despite absorbing more strikes than he has landed, Vera has strengths. Vera is extremely tough and has a great chin, and his durability combined with his pop gives him a chance to win the fight at any moment, even if he’s behind on the scorecards. Vera’s kicks are dangerous, which was best on display with his brutal knockouts of Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz. Vera also appeared to damage O’Malley’s injured leg during their first fight with low kicks, which accelerated the stoppage.

Vera has never been finished in his MMA career, with all eight of his career losses coming by decision. O’Malley’s superior striking combined with Vera’s toughness could create an avenue for O’Malley to win this fight either by decision (+120) or in the later rounds, and taking O’Malley to win in over 2.5 rounds in a Same Game Parlay (SGP) is a way to get more favorable odds on O’Malley.