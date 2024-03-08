UFC 299 Athletes Talk About Michael “Venom” Page’s Debut

Fight Coverage
There’s no doubt that UFC 299 in Miami is stacked from top to bottom. A rematch between Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera headlines the card from the Kaseya Center as O’Malley aims to defend his title against the only man to defeat him in the Octagon.
A five-round co-main event with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and France’s Benoît Saint Denis has fans excited, as well as the return of Gilbert Burns, who takes on Jack Della Maddalena. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the talk of fight week has been the highly anticipated debut of Michael “Venom” Page, who takes on Kevin Holland.
Throughout the week, we asked fighters their thoughts about MVP’s debut and what he is going to bring to the organization.
Rafael Dos Anjos
“He is such a nice guy, I was just signing posters with him, and I was thinking how cool of a guy, how nice of a guy. He is a great fighter, his style is very unique, and I was thinking, this guy is going to make his UFC debut and I’m signing posters with him and I’m the guy with the most minutes in the Octagon. It was very funny because I could be signing posters with anybody, and it happened to be him. He is a very cool guy, and I think he is a great addition for the show.”
Michael "Venom" Page Fight Week Interview | UFC 299
Michael "Venom" Page Fight Week Interview | UFC 299
Sean O’Malley
“I was very excited, just from a fan perspective. He has crazy striking, crazy knockouts, so I’m very interested in him versus Kevin Holland. It’s going to be f***king sweet, so I’m excited about that fight.”
Benoît Saint Denis
“I like Michael, I know him from the first professional team I went to when I started MMA and went two weeks to London. He is a great guy, and I am happy for him to be here. He will fight just before me, so it will be the last fight I watch before doing my job.”
Song Yadong
“I’ve been seeing his fights a lot, he is a fantastic fighter, I like his movement. His style is like a kung fu style. We were training in the same room yesterday, so I saw his training. He is good. I like this guy.”
Michael 'Venom' Page Always Brings A Show | UFC 299
Michael 'Venom' Page Always Brings A Show | UFC 299
Gilbert Burns
“This guy is freaking entertaining; you guys should watch it. He is must-see TV. This guy puts on a show and is a great karate fighter. He fights with movement, he’s entertaining, and I like to have this guy in the division to see if he will shake up the division a little bit.”
UFC 299 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | O'Malley vs Vera | Poirier vs Saint Denis | Holland vs Page
Dustin Poirier
“Interesting style, it’s fun to watch. To see him with names we are more familiar with, it’ll be exciting to see him in the Octagon.”
Michael "Venom" Page Sitdown Interview | UFC 299
Michael "Venom" Page Sitdown Interview | UFC 299
Curtis Blaydes
“He is exciting. We’ve all seen his highlights, and if you watch MMA, you know who he is. He is electric and I’m expecting him to pull out all the spinning stuff, elbows, knees, I don’t know if he wins, but he is exciting.”
MORE "MVP": Welcome To The UFC | Athlete Profile
Marlon “Chito” Vera
“I’m glad the UFC got to sign him because he is one of those guys that did crazy things outside of the UFC. Guys like that shouldn’t be fighting in the B leagues; guys like that should’ve been in the UFC for his whole career. I’m glad he is here, and he is going to perform against somebody like Kevin Holland. That’s an amazing fight to watch.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
