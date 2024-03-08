UFC 299 Athletes Talk About Michael “Venom” Page’s Debut

Throughout the week, we asked fighters their thoughts about MVP’s debut and what he is going to bring to the organization.

Rafael Dos Anjos

“He is such a nice guy, I was just signing posters with him, and I was thinking how cool of a guy, how nice of a guy. He is a great fighter, his style is very unique, and I was thinking, this guy is going to make his UFC debut and I’m signing posters with him and I’m the guy with the most minutes in the Octagon. It was very funny because I could be signing posters with anybody, and it happened to be him. He is a very cool guy, and I think he is a great addition for the show.”