UFC 298 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Volkanovski’s striking is elite, and it is supported by elite striking metrics. Volkanovski has the best striking differential in the history of the featherweight division, landing three more significant strikes per minute than his opponents. Volkanovski’s striking output is fueled by excellent volume, landing over six significant strikes per minute, a very high number. Volkanovski also ranks in the top three in the history of the featherweight division in significant strike accuracy, landing 57% of his significant strike attempts.

This matchup is interesting because of Ilia Topuria’s striking defense. Topuria is excellent at hiding his chin behind his lead shoulder and blocking strikes, and it shows up in his striking metrics. Topuria has avoided 67% of opponent significant strike attempts, the sixth-best rate among all active UFC fighters regardless of weight class and the third-best in the history of the featherweight division.

RELATED: Volk Loves The Doubters | Manifested By Matador

Volkanovski has been very durable at featherweight—his KO loss to Islam Makhachev was due to a combination of taking the fight on short notice along with fighting a much larger opponent in a higher weight division. Volkanovski’s major weakness is open-side head kicks, largely because he is shorter than most of his opponents at 5’6. Makhachev is a 5’10 southpaw, and his significantly longer legs allowed him to successfully land a power head kick on Volkanovski’s open side that many of Volkanovski’s opponents at featherweight haven’t been able to execute. Topuria is only an inch taller than Volkanovski and fights from an orthodox stance, which creates a different attack angle than the one Makhachev had.

The fact that Volkanovski is only slightly favored could create some value on Volkanovski. Volkanovski has dominated this division for years, and although he is coming off a KO loss, it was against a significantly different style of opponent than the one he will be facing at UFC 298. Volkanovski should also be coming in significantly more prepared than he was in his last fight. Topuria’s strong striking defense could make this fight a good candidate to not have a quick finish, and pairing the Alexander Volkanovski Moneyline with Over 1.5 Rounds in a Same Game Parlay (SGP) is a way to get plus-money action.