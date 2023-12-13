UFC 296 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

However, this version of Kamaru Usman was not quite in peak form. Usman has dealt with knee issues that have slowed his offensive wrestling, and Covington’s takedowns will likely be more difficult to fend off. Edwards also had less success against Usman in the first title fight between the two. Edwards got taken down five times and controlled for over 10 minutes, and had it not been for a last-minute head kick KO, Edwards was on his way to losing a decision. Covington has a clear path to victory in this fight, and it’s through using his cardio and offensive grappling to wear Edwards out and rack up enough points to win a decision.

Looking at fight props on DraftKings Sportsbook for this matchup could be fruitful. Covington is not a big finisher, as his control-heavy style combined with a lack of one-punch power generally makes him prone to going the distance. Six of Covington’s last seven wins are by decision, and seven of his last nine fights have gone the distance. Edwards is also very tough—Edwards has not been finished in 25 career fights. The combination of Edwards being tough to finish along with Covington’s style makes this fight a good candidate to go to decision.

Bets to Consider:

Fight to Go the Distance: Yes

Colby Covington To Win By Decision

