UFC 296 50/50 CHARITY RAFFLE RAISES MORE THAN $75,000

“In between fights, I went to concessions and that’s when I bought a raffle ticket. My family and I buy raffle tickets at events we attend back in Colorado, but I’ve never won! Winning this raffle was a blessing. I’m going to use my winnings to pay off debt, my car, and purchase hearing aids for my five-year-old son, who has a disability. The hearing aids will allow him and his teachers to communicate better and help improve his learning capabilities. My family and I are very grateful to UFC, and we will always be a fans.”

The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.

As part of UFC 296 fight week, UFC middleweight Brendan Allen and featherweight Diego Lopes visited Opportunity Village, spending time with members and employees, as well as joining the organization’s bakery division, Dessie’s Table, to make cookies that are sold to support Opportunity Village’s mission of employing, empowering, and serving people with disabilities throughout the Las Vegas community.