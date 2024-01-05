UFC 296 50/50 CHARITY RAFFLE RAISES MORE THAN $75,000

Announcements
Community
UFC Fan Wins More Than $37,000 Net Proceeds Benefit UFC Foundation
UFC’s 50/50 raffle at T-Mobile Arena held during UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON on Saturday, December 16 grossed a total of $75,590, with 50% ($37,795) benefitting the UFC Foundation.
The winner of the remaining 50%, Gabriel Gallegos of Severance, Colorado, purchased a $100 50/50 raffle ticket while attending his first-ever live UFC event and ended his holiday weekend with a great Christmas present!
“I’ve been watching UFC since I was 12 years old, but I’ve never attended a live event,” said Gallegos. “After watching UFC 295 at home, my friends and I decided to come to Las Vegas and experience an event live! We watch UFC religiously every Saturday and it was surreal to be at an event live. It was exciting walking into T-Mobile Arena and seeing the UFC letters and “Champion Belt” outside. It was an awesome feeling.”
“In between fights, I went to concessions and that’s when I bought a raffle ticket. My family and I buy raffle tickets at events we attend back in Colorado, but I’ve never won! Winning this raffle was a blessing. I’m going to use my winnings to pay off debt, my car, and purchase hearing aids for my five-year-old son, who has a disability. The hearing aids will allow him and his teachers to communicate better and help improve his learning capabilities. My family and I are very grateful to UFC, and we will always be a fans.”
The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.
As part of UFC 296 fight week, UFC middleweight Brendan Allen and featherweight Diego Lopes visited Opportunity Village, spending time with members and employees, as well as joining the organization’s bakery division, Dessie’s Table, to make cookies that are sold to support Opportunity Village’s mission of employing, empowering, and serving people with disabilities throughout the Las Vegas community.
“We had a lot of fun visiting Opportunity Village today,” said Allen. “This was the first time that Diego and I have made cookies at a bakery, and it turns out we’re both natural bakers! We made the most delicious cookies and had the pleasure of distributing holiday gifts to their members. Today was very cool.”
Established in 1954, Opportunity Village has been dedicated to helping people with disabilities find the very best version of themselves. Through workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing, arts, and social recreation, the program helps participants realize future career paths, and seek independence and community integration.
Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 30 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $1.6 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.
UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Thursday, January 18 – Saturday, January 20, as part of UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 16, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Interviews
Alexander Volkanovski Backstage Interview | UFC 2024…
Interviews