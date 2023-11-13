The Bigger Picture | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Saturday night, back at MSG, Pereira claimed the vacant light heavyweight title with a second-round knockout victory over returning former champion Jiri Prochazka.

In just two years, “Poatan” has gone 6-1 inside the Octagon, becoming the first person to hold both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles while earning victories over different UFC titleholders. What makes his unmatched success even more impressive is that he’s done all this while still being a relative neophyte in the sport, as Saturday’s main event was just his 11th professional mixed martial arts appearance.

The towering, powerful Brazilian has essentially done all of this in three years, as he only returned to MMA in November 2020 with a first-round knockout win under the LFA banner. A year later, he made his UFC debut, and the rest is history.

There is a tendency and desire to qualify everything — to affix a “yeah, well…” to every milestone achievement and unparalleled triumph as if speaking highly of someone and heaping deserved praise upon them is unacceptable — and that’s something we should avoid doing at all costs; not just with Pereira, but with everyone.

For me, there is something more meaningful about Pereira claiming the title and reaching these heights on the UFC’s 30th anniversary show — something about a decorated kickboxer transitioning into the Octagon, rapidly asserting his dominance, faltering in April, and then dusting himself off before ascending to championship heights once more.