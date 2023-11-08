UFC 295 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Procházka has only fought three times in the UFC but quickly rose to the top of the division, which was capped off by a title fight win over Pereira’s training partner and close friend, Glover Teixeira. Pereira primarily trains at Teixeira’s gym in Connecticut, so there will be some familiarity between the two camps for this matchup. Procházka is coming off a substantial layoff due to a serious shoulder injury and has not fought since June 2022, creating an element of uncertainty as to how he will look.

Procházka is aggressive and fights at a quick pace, landing about six significant strikes per minute while absorbing over five significant strikes per minute, two elevated numbers. Defensively, Procházka is prone to keeping his hands low, which makes him hittable when he closes the distance to throw strikes. This shows up in Procházka’s striking metrics—Prochazka has avoided just 40% of opponent significant strike attempts, which is a very poor rate.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Procházka absorbing an elevated amount of strikes is alarming for his chances on the feet against Pereira, who is nicknamed “Poatan”, which means “Hands of Stone”. Pereira is a murderous striker who has arguably the greatest left hook in the history of MMA. Pereira’s left hook put Israel Adesanya’s lights out in their second kickboxing match and was a key part of the final combination Pereira used to finish Adesanya in their first UFC fight, where Pereira won the middleweight title. Pereira’s striking is very diverse, and he attacks everywhere, from calf kicks to high kicks to a stinging jab to a power right hand to his left hook of death. Pereira is also very rangy and excellent at distance management, which generally keeps him safe from return fire. As one of the UFC’s most elite and dangerous strikers, Pereira will have a significant edge as long as he can keep this fight at distance.