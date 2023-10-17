UFC 294 Embedded | All Episodes

Fight Coverage
Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 In Abu Dhabi On October 21, 2023
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 21, for a night of action-packed fights at the Etihad Arena. The main event will see UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defend his belt in a rematch against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main event sees the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev as he moves back up to middleweight to take on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023. Prelims start at 10am ET/ 7am PT, while the main card kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT.
UFC 294 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 294 Embedded, Khamzat Chimaev and foe Kamaru Usman are all systems go – as usual. Champ Alexander Volkanovski reacts to a surprise second chance. Johnny Walker looks to make a statement; Usman packs like a pro. Champ Islam Makhachev trains with legend Khabib.
UFC 294 Embedded | Episode 2
On the second episode of UFC 294 Embedded, Champ Alexander Volkanovski shares his motivation. Johnny Walker makes animal friends. Khamzat Chimaev goes hard in S&C. Magomed Ankalaev and Said Nurmagomedov train together. Kamaru Usman arrives on short notice. Champ Islam Makhachev plays soccer.
UFC 294 Embedded | Episode 3
On the third episode of UFC 294 Embedded, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski arrives in Abu Dhabi. Lightweight champ Islam Makhachev melds basketball with Sambo. Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev do intense workouts, then have a virtual sitdown with Chael Sonnen.
