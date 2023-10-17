UFC 294 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023. Prelims start at 10am ET/ 7am PT, while the main card kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT.

UFC 294 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 294 Embedded, Khamzat Chimaev and foe Kamaru Usman are all systems go – as usual. Champ Alexander Volkanovski reacts to a surprise second chance. Johnny Walker looks to make a statement; Usman packs like a pro. Champ Islam Makhachev trains with legend Khabib.