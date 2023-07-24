UFC 291 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 In Salt Lake City On July 29, 2023
Jul. 24, 2023
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 29 with a Fight of the Year candidate that will see No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier run it back with No. 3 Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. The co-main event will see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira.
UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2will take place at Delta Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 291 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 291 Embedded, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje prepare to rematch with the BMF belt on the line. Stephen Thompson straps up and Michel Pereira trains with soldiers. Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira both want to reclaim gold, one of them in a new division. Don't miss UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29.