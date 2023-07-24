 Skip to main content
Dustin Poirier poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 291 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 In Salt Lake City On July 29, 2023 
Jul. 24, 2023

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 29 with a Fight of the Year candidate that will see No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier run it back with No. 3 Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. The co-main event will see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2 will take place at Delta Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 291 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 291 Embedded, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje prepare to rematch with the BMF belt on the line. Stephen Thompson straps up and Michel Pereira trains with soldiers. Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira both want to reclaim gold, one of them in a new division. Don't miss UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 291
Embedded
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje face off in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Gila Rivera Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Main Event Preview | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

The BMF Title Is On The Line In Salt Lake City As Lightweights Dustin Poirier And Justin Gaethje Clash For A Second Time Inside The Delta Center On July 29, 2023

Alex Pereira grapples with Glover Texeira On Episode 1 Of UFC 291 Embedded.
UFC 291 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 In Salt Lake City On July 29, 2023 

