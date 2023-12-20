UFC 290 And International Fight Week Deliver Record-breaking $99.3 Million In Economic Impact For Las Vegas

The results mark UFC’s highest-ever recorded economic impact for IFW dating back to 2015.

“This study once again proves what we’ve long known—that UFC events are a tremendous tourism draw for Las Vegas and provide a major boost to the Las Vegas economy,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Chief Operating Officer. “International Fight Week is our signature event in Las Vegas, and we’re thrilled to see these results. From the $56.2 million in direct spending by visitors, to the 450 jobs and $25.2 million in salaries and wages our events supported, these figures are just a microcosm of the total positive economic impact UFC has on Las Vegas throughout the year.”

“UFC was the first professional sports brand to call Las Vegas home and the mark the organization has made on this city is undeniable,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “International Fight Week has been instrumental in making Las Vegas the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, and we look forward to many more years of welcoming fans from around the world to thrilling fights in our world-class venues.”

UFC welcomed more than 44,200 attendees between July 6 and July 9 for IFW 2023. In addition to UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ, which was held before a sold-out crowd of 19,204 at T-Mobile Arena, IFW also featured the annual UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive two-day fan experience.

Nearly 9 out of every 10 attendees at IFW events were visitors to the region, with 18.5 percent of international origin – double the rate of international visitation in Las Vegas in 2022 (9.3 percent). Notably, 96.3 percent of out-of-town visitors indicated they would not have come to Las Vegas if not for the UFC events taking place. Direct spending by these visitors and UFC to host the event totaled $56.2 million. An additional $43.1 million rippled throughout the region from local vendor purchases (indirect) and employee spending (induced) impacts. Overall, $99.3 million in economic activity was generated in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, supporting almost 450 jobs and $25.2 million in salaries and wages.

UFC 290 fight attendees spent an average of $252 per night on hotel accommodations-- 63.7 percent higher compared to the average Las Vegas visitor's spending. Overall, the average IFW attendee reported spending $3,525 while in Las Vegas (nearly twice as much as the typical Las Vegas visitor.

Outside of the economic impacts generated, UFC and its visitors contributed nearly $3.8 million in taxes to benefit Nevada’s state and local governments, education system and public safety infrastructure. Finally, the event created significant exposure for Las Vegas, generating over $1.1 billion in media exposure for Las Vegas.