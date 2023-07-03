 Skip to main content
Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil sits in his corner between rounds of his flyweight bout against Askar Askarov of Russia during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 19, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexandre Pantoja’s Path To A Flyweight Title Shot

After Six And A Half Years Of Chasing UFC Gold, Alexandre Pantoja Will Finally Have His Shot When He Faces Brandon Moreno At UFC 290. Here’s How He Made It To This Point.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Jul. 3, 2023

With a record of 9-3 in the UFC, there is no question that Alexandre Pantoja has proven that he’s one of the top flyweight fighters on the planet.

At UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, the 33-year-old Brazilian has a chance to cement his legacy as one of the most accomplished flyweights to ever compete in the UFC when he faces Brandon Moreno for the undisputed UFC flyweight championship.

Order UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Now!

UFC 290 Countdown | Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja 2
UFC 290 Countdown | Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja 2
/

The journey to get to this point wasn’t without some disappointing setbacks, but “The Cannibal” would not be denied. Every time he suffered a defeat he bounced-back by getting his hand raised immediately.

Pantoja put together a couple win streaks over the years, but it was his brilliant performances in his three most recent fights that locked him into a title shot with Moreno.

Preview Every Bout On The Card At UFC 290

Let’s look back at Pantoja’s fights with Moreno, as well as his three most recent fights:

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Moreno

TUF 24 Quarterfinal – Aug 31, 2016

Brandon Moreno circles Alexandre Pantoja during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Benavidez vs Team Cejudo at the UFC TUF Gym on July 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Brandon Moreno circles Alexandre Pantoja during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Benavidez vs Team Cejudo at the UFC TUF Gym on July 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Pantoja first came on to the UFC scene on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. Although he didn’t win his season of TUF, wins over Moreno and Kai Kara-France on the show aged very well and showed that Pantoja absolutely belonged competing in the Octagon.

In the bout versus Moreno, the two exchanged strikes for most of the first round, with both men finding success and dealing out some significant damage. The second round started off the way the first round ended, but things quickly changed in the second frame when Pantoja was able to shoot and take Moreno’s back.

How To Watch UFC 290 In Your Market

After a little work, he was able to sink in the rear naked choke and force Moreno to tap. It was a grueling fight with an insane pace that showed that both Moreno and Pantoja were going to do big things in the UFC.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Moreno

UFC Chile – May 19, 2018

Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Brandon Moreno of Mexico in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Movistar Arena on May 19, 2018 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Brandon Moreno of Mexico in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Movistar Arena on May 19, 2018 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

The second, but first “official” meeting between Pantoja and Moreno came almost two years later when the two flyweights found themselves ranked in the top 15.

Pantoja brought a much more measured approach into this fight with Moreno, and it paid off.

Complete International Fight Week Schedule | UFC X Tickets!

He damaged Moreno early and it felt like he couldn’t miss throughout the entire first round. Moreno was in bad shape heading to his stool after the first round and continued to mix up his game throughout the fight.

It felt like Pantoja was always one step ahead of Moreno for the next 10 minutes on his way to an impressive unanimous decision victory.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 18 – Feb 6, 2021

Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Manel Kape of Angola in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Manel Kape of Angola in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Even though it was Manel Kape’s UFC debut, everyone knew that Kape was one of the hottest flyweight prospects to come to the division in a long time. Pantoja accepted the fight with Kape ranked No. 5, so it was a high-risk low-reward bout for him.

Power Slap 3 Takes Place Friday, July 7 

Pantoja was patient and active throughout the fight, doing his best to avoid Kape’s dynamic power. He stayed in the middle and kept busy throughout the fight. Pantoja’s volume and his willingness to engage earned him the unanimous decision win.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval

UFC Vegas 34 – Aug 21, 2021

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Brandon Royval in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Brandon Royval in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

As usual, flyweight contender Brandon Royval brought unpredictability to his fight with Pantoja. The two engaged in wild scrambles, submission attempts, and big moments in the striking department before things came to definitive end in the second round.

UFC 290 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Main Event | Co-Main Event | Whittaker vs Du Plessis | Nickal vs Gore 

Pantoja was able to get Royval to the canvas and get his back. He kept working until he found the rear naked choke and locked it in. It was a brilliant performance in a critically important fight for the trajectory of Pantoja’s title hopes.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez

UFC 277 – July 30, 2022

Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil reacts after defeating Alex Perez in a flyweight fight during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil reacts after defeating Alex Perez in a flyweight fight during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Pantoja came out the gates on fire in his UFC 277 bout with Alex Perez. He was swinging for the fences and doing his best to get the quick finish. He quickly moved to Perez’s back and locked in a body triangle.

View Pantoja's Athlete Profile

Pantoja made it uncomfortable for Perez, squeezing across his jaw. He started cranking and forced Perez to tap just 1:31 into the bout.

This performance showed just how confident Pantoja is at the moment, and it made a statement that earned him a shot at Brandon Moreno’s flyweight belt.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
flyweight
UFC 290
Alexandre Pantoja
:
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia is seen on stage during the UFC 273 press conference on April 07, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Public Events Schedule | International Fight Week &…

Don't Miss A Single Event Of The Biggest Fight Week Of The Year In Las Vegas! 

More
A general view of Power Slap League in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

POWER SLAP 3 SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY JULY 7 AT UFC APEX…

Event Streams Live And Free Across The Globe Exclusively On Rumble. Featured Light Heavyweight Title Match: Ayjay "Static" Hintz (C) vs Wolverine (#1)

More
Alexander Volkanovski
Embedded

UFC 290 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez In Las Vegas On July 8, 2023 

More
: