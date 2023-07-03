Alexandre Pantoja’s Path To A Flyweight Title Shot

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Pantoja first came on to the UFC scene on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. Although he didn’t win his season of TUF, wins over Moreno and Kai Kara-France on the show aged very well and showed that Pantoja absolutely belonged competing in the Octagon.

In the bout versus Moreno, the two exchanged strikes for most of the first round, with both men finding success and dealing out some significant damage. The second round started off the way the first round ended, but things quickly changed in the second frame when Pantoja was able to shoot and take Moreno’s back.

How To Watch UFC 290 In Your Market

After a little work, he was able to sink in the rear naked choke and force Moreno to tap. It was a grueling fight with an insane pace that showed that both Moreno and Pantoja were going to do big things in the UFC.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Moreno

UFC Chile – May 19, 2018