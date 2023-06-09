Fight Coverage
In a year of excellence, Mexico may see its fourth champion crowned in the UFC's return to Canada on June 10, as Guadalajara's Irene Aldana challenges Brazil's Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 289 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. Plus, in the co-main event, it's a pivotal clash in the lightweight division when former champ Charles Oliveira battles surging contender Beneil Dariush.
UFC 289: NUNES VS ALDANA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Results
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Early Prelim Fight Results
Diana Belbita vs Maria Oliveira
- Diana Belbita (14-7, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ont.) meets Maria Oliveira (13-6, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at strawweight
David Dvorak vs Steve Erceg
- No. 10 David Dvorak ranked flyweight contender (20-5, fighting out of Horice, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic) faces newcomer Steve Erceg (9-1, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia)
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Prelim Fight Results
Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder
- Kyle Nelson (13-5-1, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ont.) battles unbeaten Blake Bilder (8-0-1, fighting out of Costa Mesa, Calif., USA) in a featherweight tilt
Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng
- Aiemann Zahabi (9-2, fighting out of Montreal, Que.) goes for his third consecutive win when he meets Aoriqileng (24-9, fighting out of Shanghai, China) in a bantamweight matchup
Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
- No. 15 ranked flyweight Miranda Maverick (13-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo., USA by way of Buffalo, Mo., USA) faces Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2, fighting out of Niagara, Ont.) at flyweight
Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis
- Ranked middleweight contenders collide when No. 12 Nassourdine Imavov (12-4, fighting out of Paris, France) meets No. 15 Chris Curtis (30-10, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Cincinnati, Ohio, USA)
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Main Card Fight Results
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders
- Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6 1NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla., USA by way of Gatineau, Que.) locks horns with Eryk Anders (15-7 1NC, fighting out of Scottsdale, Ariz., USA by way of Birmingham, Ala., USA) in a hard-hitting middleweight bout
Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr
- No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige (16-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Haleiwa, Hawaii) looks to halt the momentum of rising Nate Landwehr (17-4, fighting out of Clarksville, Tenn.)
Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt
- Canada's own Mike Malott (9-1-1, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada) clashes with Adam Fugitt (9-3, fighting out of Eugene, OR) in a welterweight battle
Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush
- Former lightweight champion and No. 1 ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) meets No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush (22-4-1, fighting out of Yorba Linda, CA) in the co-main event
Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
- UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5, fighting out of Coral Springs, Fla. by way of Bahia, Brazil) aims to defend her belt against No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
