UFC 289 Embedded | All Episodes

How To Watch UFC 289 In Your Country

The UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Early Prelims kickoff Saturday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 289 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 289 Embedded, Charles Oliveira wraps up camp in Sao Paulo; Beneil Dariush does the same in LA. Champ-champ Amanda Nunes cools down and breaks news. Irene Aldana unwinds with a massage and trains with champ Alexa Grasso.