UFC 289 Embedded | All Episodes

Headlined by the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, UFC 289 happens at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, June 10. A pivotal, high-stakes lightweight battle between former champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will serve as the co-main event. Check out the full fight card preview here.
The UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Early Prelims kickoff Saturday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
On the first episode of UFC 289 Embedded, Charles Oliveira wraps up camp in Sao Paulo; Beneil Dariush does the same in LA. Champ-champ Amanda Nunes cools down and breaks news. Irene Aldana unwinds with a massage and trains with champ Alexa Grasso.
On the second episode of UFC 289 Embedded, Charles Oliveira changes his look. Beneil Dariush and champ-champ Amanda Nunes travel with their families. Nate Landwehr readies for fight week. Irene Aldana introduces her cats.
