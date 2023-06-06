 Skip to main content
Amanda Nunes on UFC 289 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 289 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Saturday June 10
Jun. 6, 2023

Headlined by the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, UFC 289 happens at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, June 10. A pivotal, high-stakes lightweight battle between former champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will serve as the co-main event. Check out the full fight card preview here.

How To Watch UFC 289 In Your Country

The UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Early Prelims kickoff Saturday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 289 Embedded | Episode 1 

On the first episode of UFC 289 Embedded, Charles Oliveira wraps up camp in Sao Paulo; Beneil Dariush does the same in LA. Champ-champ Amanda Nunes cools down and breaks news. Irene Aldana unwinds with a massage and trains with champ Alexa Grasso.

UFC 289 Embedded | Episode 1
UFC 289 Embedded | Episode 1
/

UFC 289 Embedded | Episode 2

On the second episode of UFC 289 Embedded, Charles Oliveira changes his look. Beneil Dariush and champ-champ Amanda Nunes travel with their families. Nate Landwehr readies for fight week. Irene Aldana introduces her cats.

UFC 289 Embedded | Episode 2
UFC 289 Embedded | Episode 2
/

Don't miss a moment of UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

:
Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

The Octagon Makes Its Return To The Great White North For UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana At The Rogers Arena In Vancouver. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!

More
Unfiltered Episode 06/5/23: Don’Tale Mayes, Diego Ferreira, UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi recap
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Don’Tale Mayes, Diego Ferreira, UFC…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Amanda Nunes on UFC 289 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 289 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Saturday June 10

More
: