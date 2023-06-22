UFC 289 50/50 CHARITY RAFFLE SETS NEW RECORD TO BENEFIT THE CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND
The Total Raised During The Online & In-Venue, Province-Wide Raffle Set A New UFC & Rogers Arena Record
By Brian Smith
• Jun. 22, 2023
UFC’s 289 50/50 raffle at Rogers Arena held during UFC 289: NUNES vs. ALDANA on June 10 grossed a UFC record of $194,435 CAD ($147,804.24 USD) with net proceeds benefitting the Canucks for Kids Fund.
The total raised during the online and in-venue, province-wide raffle set a new UFC and Rogers Arena record for non-Canucks 50/50 raffles.
“We were delighted to partner with UFC on another record-breaking 50/50 raffle,” said Alex Oxenham, Executive Director of the Canucks for Kids Fund. “Thanks to the support of UFC and the fans, these funds will support vital programs for deserving kids and families in British Columbia. The CFKF supports children’s health and wellness, education, social impact, and grassroots hockey programming throughout the province and we are grateful to UFC for supporting our work.”
As of today, a winner has not come forward to claim the other half of the 50/50 jackpot. Per the rules and regulations set forth by the British Columbia Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch, if the winning ticket is not claimed during the allotted 60-day time frame, the entire jackpot will benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund and its three core beneficiaries.
As part of fight week, former UFC strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, strawweight Loopy Godinez, and Vancouver Canucks mascot FIN visited Canuck Place, spending time with pediatric patients and their families, delivering gifts, playing games, and offering positive words of encouragement.
Since 2017, UFC has produced 28 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $1.48 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.
UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Wednesday, July 5 – Saturday, July 8, as part of the 11th Annual UFC International Fight Week. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.