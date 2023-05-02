UFC 288 NCAA Wrestler Predictions | UFC FIGHT PASS

Jack Medley - Michigan

Pick: Henry Cejudo

“For me, I probably think Cejudo’s going to win. He can match up with his wrestling. I think, personally, he's been to the pinnacle of our sport, winning an Olympic gold medal, so I don’t think the wrestling will be a problem for him. I also think he can match the speed and explosiveness. He took a couple years off which really helped in terms of his recovery. Obviously, there might be a little bit of rust, but I’ve been following him for a little bit and the way he prepares, he goes all in. When he commits to something he goes all in on it. He really knows how to gameplan for guys, too. He’s one of the smartest fighters I’ve seen.”