UFC 288 NCAA Wrestler Predictions Part 3 | UFC Fight Pass

Chris Rivera – Campbell

Pick: Henry Cejudo

“I got Cejudo all day in a dominant fashion. Cejudo’s wrestling is one of the best and Sterling hasn’t faced someone [with] good wrestling like him. Not only that, but Cejudo’s Fight IQ is one of a kind. You’ve seen the video of how well he breaks down fights and how well he helps other fighters to win and be successful. I got Cejudo finishing him in the third round. Cejudo is going to have the perfect game plan and counters towards Sterling and Sterling won’t be able to take him down or out-grapple him, so it’s going to cause Sterling to go after him and fall into a knee or a hook to the head and Cejudo finishes him off. Mystic Chris prediction.”