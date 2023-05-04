UFC 288 NCAA Wrestler Predictions Part 3 | UFC Fight Pass

Athletes
It’s the return of Henry Cejudo and the only community more hyped to see the return of Triple C is the wrestling community. After a lengthy layoff from the sport, Cejudo has one of the stiffest tests of his career in UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Find out who the biggest names in the sport of wrestling are siding with ahead of UFC 288!
Zain Retherford – Penn State
Pick: Undecided
“With both Henry and Aljamain having solid wrestling backgrounds, I don’t see this fight being decided by grappling ability. Whoever takes the lead in striking is going to take this fight. I’m excited to watch.”
Clay Carlson – South Dakota State
Pick: Aljamain Sterling
“My thoughts are that it’s going to be an epic battle. I had the pleasure of meeting Sterling while in Vegas for wrestling and he’s a great guy, so I’m rooting for him. However, as a wrestler, Cejudo is the best in the business, but the fact that he hasn’t fought in so long makes me think Sterling is going to come out on top.”
Kyle Parco – Arizona State
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“Henry Cejudo paved the way for wrestlers in the UFC and he’ll show he’s the better wrestler versus Sterling. Sterling is an outstanding fighter and is exciting to watch, so it’ll be interesting to see what his strategy will be, but Henry’s so sharp and technical in all positions. I got Triple C in this one.”
Casey Swiderski – Iowa State
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“I think Aljo wins a lot of his fights with his size and wrestling and Cejudo isn’t exactly small for the weight and is obviously the superior wrestler. [He] will shut Aljo’s whole game down and Cejudo will expose him with his pressure and striking.”
UFC 288 Countdown | Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
/
Nino Bonaccorsi – Pitt
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“I think it’s going to be a super close fight. As a wrestler, I can’t help but lean towards Cejudo, but Sterling, even with his wrestling background, has showed he is not only skilled, but super dangerous when he gets your back. However, I don’t think the wrestling will be the deciding factor in this fight. I think it will come down to Fight IQ. Cejudo has proved he is one of the GOATs and Sterling is trying to continue his reign and cement his own legacy. I think because of Cejudo’s experience and Fight IQ, regardless of his time off, he has the slight edge. I’m excited to see Triple C and the current champ battle it out for the belt.”
Pat Glory – Princeton
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“Cejudo by TKO!”
Lucas Seibert – West Virginia
Pick: Henry Cejudo
Henry is an elite wrestler, but I think as far as total grappling, Aljo is night and day better. Henry has better striking and better offensive wrestling, so he can dictate where the fight is. Aljo being able to scramble and catch his back for a sub is his best shot. Henry will probably win, but if it turns into a grappling match, it favors Aljo.”
Kaleb Romero – Ohio State
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“I think Cejudo is going to win pretty handily. Sterling is nice with his wrestling and Jiu jitsu, but Cejudo is the much better wrestler, so I don’t think Sterling will be as effective like he has been with recent opponents. I also feel like Cejudo is more technical and a much better striker on their feet. I think ring rust may slow Cejudo down in the early rounds, but he is such a high-level fighter that I don’t think it will affect him too much.”
Main Event Preview | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo
/
Cam Amine – Michigan
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“I think Cejudo will win just because of how experienced he is and how many times he’s been in big fights like this. I believe that his wrestling is also better than Sterling’s and he will win on the ground via submission.”
Amar Dhesi – Oregon State
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“I know both athletes were previous wrestlers, but Henry Cejudo is an Olympic champ. Having wrestled in the NCAA and Olympics, I can tell you to achieve what Henry’s done is tremendously difficult. All respect to Sterling, the guy’s a beast, but my money is on Cejudo.”
Tony Ramos – North Carolina Associate Head Coach
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“Henry is one of the greatest combat sport athletes of all time. He is very motivated for this fight and is a master tactician. He will be ready to take it to Sterling.”
Ryan Deakin – Northwestern
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“I’m picking Henry. He’s so dynamic and has the ‘it’ factor in big moments. Dude’s a winner.”
Chris Rivera – Campbell
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“I got Cejudo all day in a dominant fashion. Cejudo’s wrestling is one of the best and Sterling hasn’t faced someone [with] good wrestling like him. Not only that, but Cejudo’s Fight IQ is one of a kind. You’ve seen the video of how well he breaks down fights and how well he helps other fighters to win and be successful. I got Cejudo finishing him in the third round. Cejudo is going to have the perfect game plan and counters towards Sterling and Sterling won’t be able to take him down or out-grapple him, so it’s going to cause Sterling to go after him and fall into a knee or a hook to the head and Cejudo finishes him off. Mystic Chris prediction.”
Parker Keckeisen – Northern Iowa
Pick: Henry Cejudo
“I think that the first couple rounds will be boxing. Sterling will be able to defend takedowns the first two rounds, but then Cejudo will get to his legs and out-wrestle and ground-and-pound with a finish in the fourth round.”
