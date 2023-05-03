UFC 288 NCAA Wrestler Predictions Part 2 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Jacob Kasper – Duke

Pick: Henry Cejudo

“As a grade school kid I saw Henry Cejudo jump onto the senior level freestyle wrestling scene. A kid that didn’t look much older than me beating full grown men on the highest level. By the time I left middle school, he had won Olympic gold. As I graduated high school, he started his MMA career and before I graduated college, he had beaten the pound for pound number one fighter walking the face of the Earth.

“I think Aljamain Sterling is one of the best martial artists in the world regardless of weight. I believe he is doing everything right, I respect him and the love and respect he gives the wrestling community. 99% of the time I’m betting and cheering on Aljamain, but I’ve grown up watching Henry Cejudo say what he was going to do and then make good on it, winning at the highest level in everything he’s set out to do. I believe Henry Cejudo is the greatest combat sports athlete of all time; better yet, I’ve seen him prove it time and time again.”