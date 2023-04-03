UFC 287 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 In Miami On April 8, 2023
Apr. 3, 2023
UFC returns to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira go for his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Israel Adesanya. Also, former welterweight title challengers collide when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns battles No. 11 Jorge Masvidal.
UFC 287: PEREIRA vs. ADESANYA 2takes place Saturday, April 8 from Miami-Dade Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 287 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 287 Embedded, Israel Adesanya and champ Alex Pereira land in Miami. Gilbert Burns stays motivated. Rob Font returns to action. Jorge Masvidal shows off his Florida home.