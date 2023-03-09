UFC 285 50/50 Charity Raffle Grosses More Than $110,000

The winner of the remaining 50%, Alan Petrilli of Macomb, Michigan, traveled to Las Vegas to see the return of Jon Jones and will receive $55,190 after purchasing his 50/50 raffle ticket for $100.

“I’ve been a huge UFC fan since 2006 and I can’t believe I won,” said Petrilli. “I’ve been coming to Las Vegas to attend events since UFC 189 in 2015, and with Jon Jones returning I had to see it live. I’d never bought a 50/50 raffle ticket before, but the funds raised were for a great cause, so I thought I’d give it a try. When the winning numbers were announced I almost had a heart attack! This comes at the perfect time, as I’m in the process of moving to Vegas and starting a new life. I’m going to use my winnings to buy a new house. This weekend has been a life changing experience that I’ll never forget!”

UFC 285 Final Results

The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.

As part of the highly-anticipated fight week of events, UFC fundraised across two platforms to raise funds for the foundation, including its 50/50 raffle platform and a Charity Buzz auction for two tickets to watch UFC 285 from Dana White’s VIP seats.