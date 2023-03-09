UFC 285 50/50 Charity Raffle Grosses More Than $110,000

UFC Unfiltered
UFC’s 50/50 raffle at T-Mobile Arena held during UFC 285: JONES vs. GANE this past Saturday grossed a total of $110,380, with 50% ($55,190) benefitting the UFC Foundation.
The winner of the remaining 50%, Alan Petrilli of Macomb, Michigan, traveled to Las Vegas to see the return of Jon Jones and will receive $55,190 after purchasing his 50/50 raffle ticket for $100.
“I’ve been a huge UFC fan since 2006 and I can’t believe I won,” said Petrilli. “I’ve been coming to Las Vegas to attend events since UFC 189 in 2015, and with Jon Jones returning I had to see it live. I’d never bought a 50/50 raffle ticket before, but the funds raised were for a great cause, so I thought I’d give it a try. When the winning numbers were announced I almost had a heart attack! This comes at the perfect time, as I’m in the process of moving to Vegas and starting a new life. I’m going to use my winnings to buy a new house. This weekend has been a life changing experience that I’ll never forget!”
The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.
As part of the highly-anticipated fight week of events, UFC fundraised across two platforms to raise funds for the foundation, including its 50/50 raffle platform and a Charity Buzz auction for two tickets to watch UFC 285 from Dana White’s VIP seats.
The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
Since 2017, UFC has produced 27 charitable 50/50 raffles throughout North America. UFC’s 50/50 raffles have grossed more than $1.33 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the communities that have hosted UFC during Fight Weeks throughout the United States and Canada.
UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Wednesday, July 5 – Saturday, July 8, as part of the 11thAnnual UFC International Fight Week. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
