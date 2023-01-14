UFC 285 Headlined By Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane For The Heavyweight Title
Heavyweight Gold Will Be On The Line In Las Vegas When Jon Jones Faces Ciryl Gane Inside T-Mobile Arena On March 4. Tickets Go On Sale Friday, January 20
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi
• Jan. 14, 2023
The undisputed UFC heavyweight championship will be on the line on March 4 when former 205-pound champion Jon Jones makes the move north to face France's Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
A top contender who has won 11 of his 12 pro bouts, defeating the likes of Derrick Lewis, Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa while also wearing the interim heavyweight title belt, Gane now has the vacant undisputed crown in his sights, but to get it, he has to hold off the charge of UFC superstar Jones, whose storied career in the light heavyweight division now gets a second chapter among the heavyweights, where "Bones" will attempt to make history by becoming a two-division champion.