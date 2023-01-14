UFC 285 Headlined By Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane For The Heavyweight Title

A top contender who has won 11 of his 12 pro bouts, defeating the likes of Derrick Lewis, Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa while also wearing the interim heavyweight title belt, Gane now has the vacant undisputed crown in his sights, but to get it, he has to hold off the charge of UFC superstar Jones, whose storied career in the light heavyweight division now gets a second chapter among the heavyweights, where "Bones" will attempt to make history by becoming a two-division champion.



