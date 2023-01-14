 Skip to main content
UFC 285 Headlined By Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane For The Heavyweight Title

By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Jan. 14, 2023

The undisputed UFC heavyweight championship will be on the line on March 4 when former 205-pound champion Jon Jones makes the move north to face France's Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A top contender who has won 11 of his 12 pro bouts, defeating the likes of Derrick Lewis, Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa while also wearing the interim heavyweight title belt, Gane now has the vacant undisputed crown in his sights, but to get it, he has to hold off the charge of UFC superstar Jones, whose storied career in the light heavyweight division now gets a second chapter among the heavyweights, where "Bones" will attempt to make history by becoming a two-division champion.
 

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane tickets go on sale Friday, January 20. | Click here to buy tickets! 

UFC 285
Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane
Heavyweight
A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
