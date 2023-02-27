UFC 285 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 285: Jones vs Gane In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 4, 2023
Feb. 27, 2023
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones collide in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title.
UFC 285: JONES vs. GANE takes place Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Ciryl Gane stretches his jet lag away. Jon Jones trains for deep waters and recounts his previous wins. Both former champions have their sights set on heavyweight gold. UFC 285 is on Saturday, March 4.