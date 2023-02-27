UFC 285 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones collide in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title.

UFC 285: JONES vs. GANE takes place Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

