Ciryl Gane of France prepares to fight Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 285 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 285: Jones vs Gane In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 4, 2023 
Feb. 27, 2023

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones collide in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title.

UFC 285: JONES vs. GANE takes place Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 285 Embedded | Episode 1 

Ciryl Gane stretches his jet lag away. Jon Jones trains for deep waters and recounts his previous wins. Both former champions have their sights set on heavyweight gold. UFC 285 is on Saturday, March 4.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now! 

UFC 285
Embedded
