UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Rounds Out Its Fight Card
UFC's Long-Awaited Return To Australia Is Stacked With Fights That Are Sure To Get The Crowd On Its Feet
Jan. 20, 2023
After three-and-a-half years of waiting, the UFC finally returns to Australia for the first time since October 2019 as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski challenges for double-champ status when he faces Islam Makhachev for lightweight gold. Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez compete for the interim featherweight belt in the co-main event, and per usual, the Aussie fans will have plenty to cheer about up and down the card.
A trio of fights coming to Perth feature fighters from the Oceania region.
All-action lightweight Jamie Mullarkey faces Francisco Prado in a matchup that should get the fans inside RAC Arena going.
In an intriguing heavyweight contest, Junior Tafa defends home turf against the surging Waldo Cortes Acosta.
Shane Young returns for the first time since March 2021 and faces Blake Bilder in a featherweight contest as well.
Additionally, Zubaira Tukhgov takes on promotional newcomer Elves Brenner, who replaces Joel Alvarez after visa issues forced him to withdraw from the matchup.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates on UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski
UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski – February 11, Perth
Featherweight
Shane Young vs Blake Bilder
Lightweight
Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado
Heavyweight
Junior Tafa vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
Lightweight
Zubaira Tukhgov vs Elvse Brenner
Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.