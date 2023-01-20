UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Rounds Out Its Fight Card

A trio of fights coming to Perth feature fighters from the Oceania region.

All-action lightweight Jamie Mullarkey faces Francisco Prado in a matchup that should get the fans inside RAC Arena going.

In an intriguing heavyweight contest, Junior Tafa defends home turf against the surging Waldo Cortes Acosta.

Shane Young returns for the first time since March 2021 and faces Blake Bilder in a featherweight contest as well.

Additionally, Zubaira Tukhgov takes on promotional newcomer Elves Brenner, who replaces Joel Alvarez after visa issues forced him to withdraw from the matchup.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates on UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski – February 11, Perth

Featherweight

Shane Young vs Blake Bilder

Lightweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado

Heavyweight

Junior Tafa vs Waldo Cortes Acosta

Lightweight

Zubaira Tukhgov vs Elvse Brenner