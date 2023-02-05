Public Events Schedule | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Hall Of Fame
The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, February 12, for UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI inside RAC Arena.
Follow TWA For All Things Western Australia
Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout.
For the co-main event of the afternoon, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title.
UFC 284 Open Workouts
Who:
- UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev
- UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski
- UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez
- UFC featherweight Josh Emmett
- UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena
- UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro
When: Thursday, February 9 at 4:45pm AWST
Where: The Landing, Elizabeth Quay, Perth
This event is free and open to the public. All athletes will workout for 10 minutes, then answer questions for five minutes.
Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet
Who: UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa
When: Thursday, February 9 from 6 - 7:30pm AWST
Where: Hyde Park Hotel
Must be 18+. Valid ID required for entry.
Join @howlerheadwhiskey at the @hydeparkhotel in Perth Thursday the 9th of February from 6 – 7:30pm for your chance to meet @bambamtuivasa and pick up some Howler Head swag while you’re there. #UFC284 #HowlerHead RSVP early at https://t.co/oiBteXJroI pic.twitter.com/iukqqe9g8e— Howler Head Whiskey (@HowlerHead) February 6, 2023
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Press Conference
Who:
- UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev
- UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski
- UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez
- UFC featherweight Josh Emmett
- UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena
- UFC welterweight Randy Brown
When: Friday, February 10 at 4pm AWST
Where: RAC Arena, Perth
This event is free and open to the public. Doors to the RAC Arena will open at 3pm AWST.
Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet
Who: UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira
When: Friday, February 10 from 6 - 7:30pm AWST
Where: Saint George
Must be 18+. Valid ID required for entry.
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 284 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Saturday, February 11 at 7am AWST
*Friday, February 10 at 6pm ET/3pm PT in the United States
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch and UFC.com
UFC 284 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Saturday, February 11 at 11am AWST (doors open at 10:30am AWST)
Where: RAC Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
Main Card
Who: Islam Makhachev | Alexander Volkanovski | Yair Rodriguez | Josh Emmett | Jack Della Maddalena | Randy Brown | Justin Tafa | Parker Porter | Jimmy Crute | Alonzo Menifield
Prelims
Who: Tyson Pedro | Modestas Bukauskas | Josh Culibao | Melsik Baghdasaryan | Shannon Ross | Kleydson Rodrigues | Jamie Mullarkey | Francisco Prado
Early Prelims
Who: Jack Jenkins | Don Shainis | Loma Lookboonmee | Elise Reed | Shane Young | Blake Bilder | Zubaira Tukhugov | Elves Brener
This event is free and open to the public. All athletes will step on the scale and square off with their opponents.
30 Years Q&A With Guest Fighters
Who
- Former Champion & Current No. 2 Middleweight Robert Whittaker
- No. 5 UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa
- No. 3 UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France
- Former welterweight & Australian UFC pioneer Kyle Noke
When: Saturday, February 11 at 11:30am AWST
Where: RAC Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public. In celebration of 30 years of UFC, the guest athletes will answer questions immediately following the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet
Who: UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker
When: Saturday, February 11 from 6 - 7:30pm AWST
Where: Saint George
Must be 18+. Valid ID required for entry.
Post-Fight Press Conference
Following the conclusion of UFC 284, watch the official post-fight press conference. Athletes will answer questions from the media following the conclusion of their fights.
When: Sunday, February 12 at 7:30am AWST
*Saturday, February 11 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com and YouTube
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order The PPV Today!
:
:
Athletes
Featherweight Breakdown With Calvin Kattar | February…
Athletes