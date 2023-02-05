Public Events Schedule | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, February 12, for UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI inside RAC Arena.

Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout.

For the co-main event of the afternoon, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title.