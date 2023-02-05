 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, Live From The RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia On February 11, 2023
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Two Champions Squaring Off For The Lightweight Title Top A Stacked Card For UFC's Return To Australia at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski. Don't Miss A Single Event In Perth
Feb. 6, 2023

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, February 12, for UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI inside RAC Arena.

Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout.

For the co-main event of the afternoon, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title.

UFC 284 Open Workouts

Who:

When: Thursday, February 9 at 4:45pm AWST 

Where: The Landing, Elizabeth Quay, Perth

This event is free and open to the public. All athletes will workout for 10 minutes, then answer questions for five minutes.

Jack Della Maddalena of Australia reacts after knocking out Ramazan Emeev of Russia by tko during their Welterweight Fight at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet

Who: UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa 

When: Thursday, February 9 from 6 - 7:30pm AWST

Where: Hyde Park Hotel 

Must be 18+. Valid ID required for entry. 

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Press Conference

Who:

When: Friday, February 10 at 4pm AWST 

Where: RAC Arena, Perth

This event is free and open to the public. Doors to the RAC Arena will open at 3pm AWST.

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia interacts with fans and media during the UFC 266 Press Conference at Park Theater at Park MGM on September 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet

Who: UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira 

When: Friday, February 10 from 6 - 7:30pm AWST

Where: Saint George 

Must be 18+. Valid ID required for entry. 

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 284 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Saturday, February 11 at 7am AWST
*Friday, February 10 at 6pm ET/3pm PT in the United States

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch and UFC.com

UFC 284 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Saturday, February 11 at 11am AWST (doors open at 10:30am AWST)

Where: RAC Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

Main Card

Who: Islam Makhachev | Alexander Volkanovski | Yair Rodriguez | Josh Emmett | Jack Della Maddalena | Randy Brown | Justin Tafa | Parker Porter | Jimmy Crute | Alonzo Menifield

Prelims 

Who: Tyson Pedro | Modestas BukauskasJosh Culibao | Melsik Baghdasaryan | Shannon Ross | Kleydson Rodrigues | Jamie Mullarkey | Francisco Prado

Early Prelims 

Who: Jack Jenkins | Don Shainis | Loma Lookboonmee | Elise ReedShane Young | Blake Bilder | Zubaira Tukhugov | Elves Brener

This event is free and open to the public. All athletes will step on the scale and square off with their opponents.

30 Years Q&A With Guest Fighters 

Who

When: Saturday, February 11 at 11:30am AWST

Where: RAC Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public. In celebration of 30 years of UFC, the guest athletes will answer questions immediately following the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Robert Whittaker of Australia interacts with media during the UFC 271 press conference at George R. Brown Convention Center on February 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet

Who: UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker 

When: Saturday, February 11 from 6 - 7:30pm AWST

Where: Saint George 

Must be 18+. Valid ID required for entry. 

Post-Fight Press Conference 

Following the conclusion of UFC 284, watch the official post-fight press conference. Athletes will answer questions from the media following the conclusion of their fights. 

When: Sunday, February 12 at 7:30am AWST
*Saturday, February 11 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com and YouTube

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order The PPV Today! 

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Official Weigh-In
Press Conference
UFC 284
: