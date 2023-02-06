 Skip to main content
UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (L) and UFC featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski (R) face off during a UFC284 Media Opportunity on January 22, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Zuffa LLC)
Embedded

UFC 284 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Perth, Western Australia On February 11, 2023 
Feb. 6, 2023

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, February 12, for UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI inside RAC Arena. Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout. For the co-main event of the afternoon, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title, with the winner taking on UFC featherweight champ. 

UFC 284 Embedded | Episode 1 

Champion Alexander Volkanovski trains for a second belt, but champ Islam Makhachev looks to turn him back. Josh Emmett acclimates to Perth. Jack Della Maddalena enjoys a home game, but Randy Brown plans to play spoiler.

UFC 284 Embedded | Episode 1
UFC 284 Embedded | Episode 1
/

Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order The PPV Today! 

Tags
UFC 284
Embedded
Australia
:
Jose Aldo of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in at Vivint Arena on August 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

José Aldo Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

UFC today announced that former WEC and UFC featherweight champion José Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the Class of 2023.

Watch the Video
Join UFC Featherweight Calvin Kattar As He Breaks Down The Featherweight Division Ahead Of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski
Athletes

Featherweight Breakdown With Calvin Kattar | February…

Join UFC Featherweight Calvin Kattar As He Breaks Down The Featherweight Division Ahead Of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Watch the Video
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts to his win over Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexander Volkanovski: Beating Makhachev Could Make Me…

UFC Featherweight Champion And Pound-For-Pound King Alexander Volkanovski Believes A Victory Over Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev At UFC 284 Could Cement His Legacy.

More
: