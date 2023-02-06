UFC 284 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Perth, Western Australia On February 11, 2023
Feb. 6, 2023
The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, February 12, for UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKIinside RAC Arena. Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovskiwill take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout. For the co-main event of the afternoon, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title, with the winner taking on UFC featherweight champ.