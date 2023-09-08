 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Delivers $42.8M Boost To Western Australia Economy

UFC, The World's Premiere Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Has Today Released The Findings Of An Economic Impact Study From UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Held In Perth.
Sep. 8, 2023

On February 11 this year, Perth welcomed over 14,100 attendees to RAC Arena to witness impressive bouts headlined by a lightweight title showdown between Islam Makhachev and Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski. The five-round battle resulted in a unanimous decision with Makhachev retaining his championship belt.

Beyond the excitement of the event taking place inside the arena, the city came alive for UFC’s first visit to the State. A report released today shows the total impact of the event on the Western Australian visitor economy was $42.8 million AUD ($29.6 million US).

How To Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

The event supported 233 total jobs in the local market, while UFC also contributed nearly $910,000 AUD in taxes on ticket sales and withholding taxes. Beyond the economic and tax impacts, the event generated substantial exposure for the community with nearly 44 billion media impressions valued at over $1.0 billion AUD.

A general view of the UFC 284 Open Workouts at Elizabeth Quay - The Landing on February 9, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Vice President Australia and New Zealand, Peter Kloczko said: “UFC 284 was an enormous success across the board.

“The electric atmosphere inside a sold-out RAC Arena on the day and the quality of the contests inside the Octagon provided a fitting finale for an exciting week of events that engaged the local community and fight fans visiting from across the country and around the world.

“The event provided a major boost for tourism in the region with 63% of attendees travelling from interstate.

“We thank the Western Australian Government for their support of UFC, and we are proud to have partnered with Tourism WA to deliver such a successful fight week in Perth. The results demonstrate the significant benefits of hosting UFC events.”

A general view of the stage during the UFC 284 press conference at RAC Arena on February 10, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
By the numbers – Economic Impact of UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI

  • $42.8M AUD Economic Output ($29.6M USD)
  • $13.8M AUD Salaries & Wages ($9.6M USD)
  • 233 jobs
  • $910K AUD Taxes Paid ($629K USD)
  • $1.08B AUD in Media Value ($752M USD)

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski took place live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on February 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive all the action on UFC Fight Pass

: