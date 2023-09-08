UFC Delivers $42.8M Boost To Western Australia Economy

UFC Vice President Australia and New Zealand, Peter Kloczko said: “UFC 284 was an enormous success across the board.

“The electric atmosphere inside a sold-out RAC Arena on the day and the quality of the contests inside the Octagon provided a fitting finale for an exciting week of events that engaged the local community and fight fans visiting from across the country and around the world.

“The event provided a major boost for tourism in the region with 63% of attendees travelling from interstate.

“We thank the Western Australian Government for their support of UFC, and we are proud to have partnered with Tourism WA to deliver such a successful fight week in Perth. The results demonstrate the significant benefits of hosting UFC events.”