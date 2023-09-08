UFC Delivers $42.8M Boost To Western Australia Economy

Embedded
On February 11 this year, Perth welcomed over 14,100 attendees to RAC Arena to witness impressive bouts headlined by a lightweight title showdown between Islam Makhachev and Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski. The five-round battle resulted in a unanimous decision with Makhachev retaining his championship belt.
Beyond the excitement of the event taking place inside the arena, the city came alive for UFC’s first visit to the State. A report released today shows the total impact of the event on the Western Australian visitor economy was $42.8 million AUD ($29.6 million US).
How To Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland
The event supported 233 total jobs in the local market, while UFC also contributed nearly $910,000 AUD in taxes on ticket sales and withholding taxes. Beyond the economic and tax impacts, the event generated substantial exposure for the community with nearly 44 billion media impressions valued at over $1.0 billion AUD.
UFC Vice President Australia and New Zealand, Peter Kloczko said: “UFC 284 was an enormous success across the board.
“The electric atmosphere inside a sold-out RAC Arena on the day and the quality of the contests inside the Octagon provided a fitting finale for an exciting week of events that engaged the local community and fight fans visiting from across the country and around the world.
“The event provided a major boost for tourism in the region with 63% of attendees travelling from interstate.
“We thank the Western Australian Government for their support of UFC, and we are proud to have partnered with Tourism WA to deliver such a successful fight week in Perth. The results demonstrate the significant benefits of hosting UFC events.”
By the numbers – Economic Impact of UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI
- $42.8M AUD Economic Output ($29.6M USD)
- $13.8M AUD Salaries & Wages ($9.6M USD)
- 233 jobs
- $910K AUD Taxes Paid ($629K USD)
- $1.08B AUD in Media Value ($752M USD)
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski took place live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on February 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive all the action on UFC Fight Pass!