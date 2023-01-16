UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Pre & Post Event Schedule

Interviews
Two Title Fights Are On The Line In Rio de Janeiro For UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill. Don't Miss A Single Event!
Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira aims to take back his crown against No. 7 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces interim champion Brandon Moreno for a fourth meeting.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill takes place live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. Tune in for the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be seen ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC, with the main card following at 10pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.
UFC 283 Meet & Greets
Who: UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira
When: Wednesday, January 18 at 1pm BRT
Where: UFC Store - Barra Shopping Mall
This event is free and open to the public. Fans will also be able to donate non-perishable food items in exchange for Ceremonial Weigh-ins’ tickets, benefiting local institutions.
Who: Former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo
When: Thursday, January 19 at 1pm BRT
Where: UFC Store - Barra Shopping Mall
This event is free and open to the public. Fans will also be able to donate non-perishable food items in exchange for Ceremonial Weigh-ins’ tickets, benefiting local institutions.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 283 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, January 20 at 6:50am ET/3:50am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
UFC 283 Meet & Greet
Who: Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira
When: Friday, January 20 at 1pm BRT
Where: UFC Store - Barra Shopping Mall
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC 283 Q & A
Who: Alex Pereira | Charles Oliveira | José Aldo | Rafael Dos Anjos | Amanda Ribas
When: Friday, January 20 at 4pm BRT (doors open at 3pm BRT)
Where: Jeunesse Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is open to the public. A donation of 1KG non-perishable food item will be required for entry for the Q&A and Ceremonial Weigh-Ins.
UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Main Card
Who: Glover Teixeira | Jamahal Hill | Deiveson Figueiredo | Brandon Moreno | Gilbert Burns | Neil Magny | Lauren Murphy | Jessica Andrade | Paul Craig | Johnny Walker
When: Friday, January 20 at 5pm BRT (doors open at 3pm BRT)
Where: Jeunesse Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
Prelims
Who: Mauricio Rua | Ihor Potieria | Gregory Rodrigues | Brunno Ferreira | Thiago Moises | Melquizael Costa | Shamil Abdurakhimov | Jailton Almeida | Gabriel Bonfim | Mounir Lazzez
When: Friday, January 20 at 5pm BRT (doors open at 3pm BRT)
Where: Jeunesse Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
Early Prelims
Who: Luan Lacerda | Cody Stamann | Ismael Bonfim | Terrance McKinney | Warlley Alves | Nicolas Dalby | Josiane Nunes | Zarah Fairn | Saimon Oliveira | Daniel Marcos
When: Friday, January 20 at 5pm BRT (doors open at 3pm BRT)
Where: Jeunesse Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is open to the public. A donation of 1KG non-perishable food item will be required for entry for the Q&A and Ceremonial Weigh-Ins.
Post-Fight Press Conference
Following the conclusion of UFC 283, watch the official post-fight press conference. UFC president Dana White and athletes will answer questions from the media.
When: Saturday, January 21 after UFC 283: Teixiera vs Hill
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today!
