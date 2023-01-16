 Skip to main content
Arte com as imagens de Glover Teixeira e Jamahal Hill (Divulgação)
Fight Coverage

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Pre & Post Event Schedule

Two Title Fights Are On The Line In Rio de Janeiro For UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill. Don't Miss A Single Event! 
Jan. 16, 2023

Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira aims to take back his crown against No. 7 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces interim champion Brandon Moreno for a fourth meeting. 

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill takes place live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. Tune in for the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be seen ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC, with the main card following at 10pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 283 Meet & Greets 

Who: UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira 

When: Wednesday, January 18 at 1pm BRT 

Where: UFC Store - Barra Shopping Mall 

This event is free and open to the public. Fans will also be able to donate non-perishable food items in exchange for Ceremonial Weigh-ins’ tickets, benefiting local institutions.
 

Who: Former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo

When: Thursday, January 19 at 1pm BRT 

Where: UFC Store - Barra Shopping Mall 

This event is free and open to the public. Fans will also be able to donate non-perishable food items in exchange for Ceremonial Weigh-ins’ tickets, benefiting local institutions.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 283 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, January 20 at 6:50am ET/3:50am PT 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.

UFC 283 Meet & Greet

Who: Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira 

When: Friday, January 20 at 1pm BRT

Where: UFC Store - Barra Shopping Mall 

This event is free and open to the public. 

UFC 283 Q & A  

Who: Alex Pereira | Charles Oliveira | José Aldo | Rafael Dos Anjos | Amanda Ribas 

When: Friday, January 20 at 4pm BRT (doors open at 3pm BRT) 

Where: Jeunesse Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is open to the public. donation of 1KG non-perishable food item will be required for entry for the Q&A and Ceremonial Weigh-Ins. 

UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

Main Card

Who: Glover Teixeira | Jamahal Hill | Deiveson Figueiredo | Brandon Moreno | Gilbert Burns | Neil Magny | Lauren Murphy | Jessica Andrade | Paul Craig | Johnny Walker 

When: Friday, January 20 at 5pm BRT (doors open at 3pm BRT) 

Where: Jeunesse Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

Prelims 

Who: Mauricio Rua | Ihor Potieria | Gregory Rodrigues | Brunno Ferreira | Thiago Moises | Melquizael Costa | Shamil Abdurakhimov | Jailton Almeida | Gabriel Bonfim | Mounir Lazzez 

When: Friday, January 20 at 5pm BRT (doors open at 3pm BRT) 

Where: Jeunesse Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

Early Prelims 

Who: Luan Lacerda | Cody Stamann | Ismael Bonfim | Terrance McKinney | Warlley Alves | Nicolas Dalby | Josiane Nunes | Zarah Fairn | Saimon Oliveira | Daniel Marcos 

When: Friday, January 20 at 5pm BRT (doors open at 3pm BRT) 

Where: Jeunesse Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is open to the public. donation of 1KG non-perishable food item will be required for entry for the Q&A and Ceremonial Weigh-Ins. 

Post-Fight Press Conference 

Following the conclusion of UFC 283, watch the official post-fight press conference. UFC president Dana White and athletes will answer questions from the media. 

When: Saturday, January 21 after UFC 283: Teixiera vs Hill 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today! 

: