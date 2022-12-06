 Skip to main content
Updates to UFC 282

UFC Announces Updates to UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Dec. 6, 2022

UFC Announces The Follow Updates to UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, December 10, 2022:

Change In Main Event

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has suffered a shoulder injury that will require a significant rehabilitation period. Out of respect to the athletes and the division, Prochazka has elected to vacate his title and will compete for the belt as soon as he is medically cleared.

As a result, the new UFC 282 main event will see former champion and No. 2 ranked Jan Blachowicz take on surging No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.

  • A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with legendary knockout power, Blachowicz has finished four of his last six wins in emphatic fashion and looks to recapture his lost crown with another signature victory. Ankalaev is currently riding the second-longest win streak in UFC light heavyweight history with nine victories, including five via finish, and plans to extend his streak by claiming his first UFC title.

Due to a change in the main event, refunds will be available at point of sale.

Other Changes To UFC 282

  • Due to injury, Robbie Lawler has been removed from his welterweight bout with Santiago Ponzinibbio. Replacing Lawler will be UFC veteran Alex Morono, who is currently riding a four-fight win streak. This bout will now take place at a catchweight of 180-pounds.
     
  • Additionally, due to visa issues, Antonio Trocoli (replacing Alexander Gustafsson) has been removed from his light heavyweight bout against Ovince Saint Preux. As a result, this bout has been removed from this weekend’s card.
     
  • Ronnie Lawrence has been removed from his bantamweight bout against Cameron Saaiman. Replacing Lawrence will be undefeated UFC newcomer Steven Koslow, who has won all of his bouts via first round submission

UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev takes place Saturday, December 10 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Last updated on Tuesday, December 6 at 10:45am PST.

