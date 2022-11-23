 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC 282 Update

No. 2 ranked light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz take on No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev for vacant title. 
Nov. 23, 2022

UFC 282: PROCHAZKA vs TEIXEIRA Updates:

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a shoulder injury that will require a significant rehabilitation period. Out of respect to the athletes and the division, Prochazka has elected to vacate his title and will compete for the belt as soon as he is medically cleared.

As a result, the new UFC 282 main event will see former champion and No. 2 ranked Jan Blachowicz take on surging No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with legendary knockout power, Blachowicz has finished four of his last six wins in emphatic fashion and looks to recapture his lost crown with another signature victory. Ankalaev is currently riding the second-longest win streak in UFC light heavyweight history with nine victories, including five via finish, and plans to extend his streak by claiming his first UFC title.

Due to a change in the main event, refunds will be available at point of sale.

UFC 282: BLACHOWICZ vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, December 10 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today! 

:
A Power Slap competitor braces for impact
Announcements

Dana White announces the launch of Power Slap

More
Marlon Vera discusses who he thinks is next in line to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling
Interviews

Bantamweight Breakdown With Marlon Vera | November 2022

Marlon Vera discusses who he believes is next in line to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Watch the Video
Anthony Johnson celebrates after defeating Glover Teixeira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Anthony Johnson, 1984-2022

The UFC Family Sends Its Sincerest Condolences To The Friends And Family Of Anthony Johnson.

More
: