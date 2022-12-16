 Skip to main content
UFC 282 50/50 Raffle Raises More Than $56,000 For The UFC Foundation and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

By Brian Smith • Dec. 16, 2022

UFC recently hosted its 26th 50/50 raffle, and the final one of 2022, as part of UFC 282: BLACHOWICZ vs. ANKALAEV, which took place on Saturday, December 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the event, the raffle raised a total of $56,520 with net proceeds equally benefitting the UFC Foundation and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.

Established in 1999, the LVMPD Foundation supports community engagement programs and initiatives and crime prevention events that build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“UFC has been a tremendous partner of Metro and the LVMPD Foundation for years and we are very grateful to UFC for furthering their support through this 50/50 raffle,” said LVMPD Foundation Executive Director Tom Kovach.  “Funds raised will support impactful community engagement efforts, including athletic programs in which officers mentor youth, advanced training for our officers, and officer safety and wellbeing initiatives.”

As of today, a winner has not come forward to claim the other half of the 50/50 jackpot. Per the rules and regulations set forth by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), if the winning ticket is not claimed during the 30-day time frame, the entire jackpot will benefit the LVMPD Foundation and UFC Foundation.

The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.

Since 2017, UFC has produced 26 charitable 50/50 raffles throughout North America, which have raised more than $1.20 million in total, with proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the communities that have hosted UFC during Fight Week. 

UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Friday, March 3 – Saturday, March 4 at T-Mobile Arena as part of UFC 285. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION

