UFC 281 Was A Bucket List Night For “Spider” | UFC FIGHT PASS

He checked an item off his bucket list at UFC 281, but Daniel “Spider” DiOrio has a lot more UFC events to attend before feeling satisfied.

DiOrio began watching fights in college. Slightly before he would even call himself a fan, he found himself exposed to the sport of MMA. It was never about the technique, it was never about the sport. Originally it was all about the cherry on top of St. Bonaventure and Fordham parties.

“Big time parties, vibes would have UFC fights going on in the background,” DiOrio explained. “I can remember watching (Conor) McGregor fight a bunch of times and that’s really what piqued my interest. He seemed like a very polarizing fighter. While I’m not a McGregor fan, I respect what he’s done for the sport. He got someone like myself paying attention to the sport and I’ve been hooked on it since.”

Growing familiarity with the sport through the years, compounded with the unique atmosphere of Barstool HQ, “Spider” has gone from simply knowing who the face of the company is to diehard fan.