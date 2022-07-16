 Skip to main content
Charles Oliveira And Islam Makhachev Set To Compete For The Vacant Lightweight Title At UFC 280. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22, via Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster. (Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC 280 Headlined By Oliveira vs Makhachev In Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira And Islam Makhachev Set To Compete For The Vacant Lightweight Title At UFC 280. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22, via Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster.
Jul. 16, 2022

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22 with a UFC 280 card headlined by a clash for the vacant lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22, via Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster. 

The former UFC lightweight champion, Brazil's Oliveira is on a remarkable 11-fight winning streak in one of the sport's toughest divisions, and after a quartet of victories over Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, he established himself as the top 155-pounder in the world. In October, he gets a chance to regain the crown he lost on the scales in May when he faces the surging Makhachev, who has won 10 straight over the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker and Thiago Moises.

ATHLETE PROFILES: Charles Oliveira | Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Islam Makhachev headling UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
Tags
UFC 280
Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev
Lightweight
:
Highlights

Top Submissions | Women's Bantamweight

Watch All The Best Submissions From The Women's Bantamweight Division

Watch the Video
Megan Olivi
Special Feature

International Fight Week with Megan Olivi

Go behind the scenes with the beloved UFC commentator as she prepares for the biggest fight week of the year.

Watch the Video
Dana White and Utah Jazz owener Ryan Sweeney talk to the press about UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
Announcements

Dana White Talks UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Tickets…

Tickets Available Now For UFC's Huge Return To Salt Lake City 

More
: