UFC 280 Headlined By Oliveira vs Makhachev In Abu Dhabi

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22, via Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster.

The former UFC lightweight champion, Brazil's Oliveira is on a remarkable 11-fight winning streak in one of the sport's toughest divisions, and after a quartet of victories over Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, he established himself as the top 155-pounder in the world. In October, he gets a chance to regain the crown he lost on the scales in May when he faces the surging Makhachev, who has won 10 straight over the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker and Thiago Moises.

