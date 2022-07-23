 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz, Live From T-Mobile Arena On Saturday, September 10, 2022
UFC 279 Headlined By Chimaev vs Diaz In Las Vegas

UFC Stars Khamzat Chimaev And Nate Diaz Face Off In The Main Event At UFC 279. Tickets Go On Sale Friday, July 29 At AXS.com
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Jul. 23, 2022

Fresh from a stirring win over top contender Gilbert Burns, unbeaten welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev returns on September 10 to make his first Las Vegas appearance in nearly two years against veteran superstar Nate Diaz in the five-round main event of UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.

ATHLETE PROFILES: Khamzat Chimaev | Nate Diaz

Perfect in 11 pro fights, a record that includes five UFC victories, Chimaev already has post-fight performance bonuses in each trip to the Octagon, but it was in his Fight of the Night win over Burns in April that he proved ready for the elite at 170 pounds. In September, he will be tested once again by Stockton's Diaz, a member of the UFC roster since 2007 who has fought - and beaten - a Who's Who of the sport, including Conor McGregor, Takanori Gomi, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller and Anthony Pettis, establishing himself as a fan favorite and an elite contender at 155 and 170 pounds.

