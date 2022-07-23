UFC 279 Headlined By Chimaev vs Diaz In Las Vegas

ATHLETE PROFILES: Khamzat Chimaev | Nate Diaz

Perfect in 11 pro fights, a record that includes five UFC victories, Chimaev already has post-fight performance bonuses in each trip to the Octagon, but it was in his Fight of the Night win over Burns in April that he proved ready for the elite at 170 pounds. In September, he will be tested once again by Stockton's Diaz, a member of the UFC roster since 2007 who has fought - and beaten - a Who's Who of the sport, including Conor McGregor, Takanori Gomi, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller and Anthony Pettis, establishing himself as a fan favorite and an elite contender at 155 and 170 pounds.

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz VIP Tickets