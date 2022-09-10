Announcements
Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
The UFC 279 card looked vastly different than it did a week ago, but after a wild couple days, the sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena were treated to a memorable event highlighted by Nate Diaz' submission victory over Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev's dominant finish of Kevin Holland, and Daniel Rodriguez' razor-thin decision win over Li Jingliang.
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson Results
- Yohan Lainesse defeats Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Elise Reed defeats Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Alatengheili defeats Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Norma Dumont defeats Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Chris Barnett defeats Jake Collier via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of the second round
- Denis Tiuliulin defeats Jamie Pickett via TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of the second round
- Jailton Almeida defeats Anton Turkalj via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:27 of round one
- Julian Erosa defeats Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Johnny Walker defeats Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37 of the first round.
- Irene Aldana defeats Macy Chiasson via TKO (strikes) at 2:21 of the third round
- Daniel Rodriguez defeats Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:13 of the first round.
- Nate Diaz defeats Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:52 of the fourth round
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson Main Card
Nate Diaz defeats Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:52 of the fourth round
This time we weren’t surprised. In a fight that didn’t even exist a week ago, Nate Diaz smoothly transitioned from Khamzat Chimaev to Tony Ferguson, finishing the former interim lightweight champ in the fourth round of their UFC 279 main event.
The welterweight bout, which happened when Chimaev missed weight at 178.5 pounds on Friday, also saw Ferguson jump in on short notice, switching from a bout with Li Jingliang to face Diaz, and the two UFC stars delivered a fight that lived up to expectations.
Ferguson mixed up his attacks in the early going, keeping Diaz off-balance, but the Stockton native soon settled in pecking and poking at Ferguson, who, not surprisingly, kept doing Tony Ferguson things. With under two minutes left, Ferguson landed a hard left punch that drew a smile from Diaz, who began firing back with heavier shots, landing a solid right with a minute to go.
Nate Diaz Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Diaz was the busier of the two in the opening stages of the second stanza, and though Ferguson rallied, soon “El Cucuy” was cut over the right eye, and now it was Diaz’ turn to take the momentum back, even though his right leg was starting to show damage from his opponent’s kicks.
A kick visibly hurt Diaz’ leg early in round three, and Diaz began walking away as if he was done fighting, only to re-engage with Ferguson as he delivered some of his best work of the fight. Ferguson calmly reacted to it all, not losing his cool as he dug at his foe at all levels. With two minutes left, Diaz began talking to those at Octagonside then went back to work, blood flowing from Ferguson’s shin from an earlier check by the Stockton native. Diaz’ movement was clearly compromised, but he was still having a good round, albeit a bizarre one.
In the second minute of round four, Diaz landed a couple stiff left hands and he kept the offense coming as he largely blocked incoming fire along the way. Ferguson did get a takedown in response, but Diaz locked in a tight guillotine, and the fight was over. The official time was 2:52 of the fourth round.
With the win, the 37-year-old Diaz moves to 22-13. The 38-year-old Ferguson falls to 26-8| Official Scorecards
Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:13 of the first round.
After a wild couple days that saw him miss weight and get removed from the UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev got a co-main event fight at a catchweight of 180 pounds and kept his unbeaten record intact with a first-round submission of Kevin Holland.
Khamzat Chimaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Chimaev rushed Holland at the start of the fight and took him down. Holland got up twice but was floored again each time, with a D’Arce choke from Chimaev following. Holland tried his best to escape, but Chimaev wasn’t having it, and he forced the tap out at 2:13 of the opening round.
Chimaev, who missed weight for his original fight against Diaz at 178.5 pounds, improves to 12-0. Holland falls to 23-8, 1 NC.| Official Scorecards
Daniel Rodriguez defeats Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Fighting at a catchweight of 180 pounds, welterweight standouts Daniel Rodriguez and Li Jingliang battled it out on nearly even terms for three rounds before Rodriguez eked out a split decision victory.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for Rodriguez, now 17-2. The No.14-ranked Li falls to 19-8.
Daniel Rodriguez Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Kicks were the theme of the first round, both landing, but Li having more success as he was busier with his attacks. The pattern continued into the second, with Rodriguez starting to land more, but the big shot of the round came when Li rocked Rodriguez briefly with a punch upstairs.
Keeping the pace high, Rodriguez’ jab remained on target as Li tired slightly, and the Californian’s rally earned him the nod on the scorecards.| Official Scorecards
Irene Aldana defeats Macy Chiasson via TKO (strikes) at 2:21 of the third round
In a 140-pound catchweight bout, Irene Aldana broke open a close fight with Macy Chiasson by delivering a stirring third-round knockout.
In a competitive first round, it was Aldana (14-6) holding the edge thanks to hard leg kicks and right hands upstairs, and while Chiasson (9-3) got a takedown in the final minute, she walked right into a tight armbar. She escaped once, then twice, all the while taking a barrage of strikes before the horn sounded.
Irene Aldana Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Chiasson came out aggressively for the second round and got a takedown, but Aldana remained a dangerous threat with her own ground attack. Chiasson played it cool, though, patiently taking her opponent’s back, where she fired off elbows after sinking in a body triangle. Now it was a new fight.
Two minutes into the final round, Chiasson got a takedown, but as Aldana rose to her feet, an upkick to the liver sent Chiasson to the mat in pain, prompting referee Jason Herzog to call a stop to the fight at 2:21 of the third round.
Johnny Walker defeats Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37 of the first round.
In the main card opener at 205 pounds, Johnny Walker submitted Ion Cutelaba in the first round.
Johnny Walker Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Cutelaba caught an early Walker head kick and took the Brazilian to the mat in the opening minute and kept him there until the midway point of the round, when Walker got to his feet and then slammed Cutelaba to the mat, taking his back in the process to look for a submission. And at 4:37, he got it, forcing Cutelaba to tap out to a rear naked choke.
With the win, the No.13-ranked Walker moves to 19-7. Cutelaba falls to 16-8-1, 1 NC | Official Scorecards
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson Prelims
Julian Erosa defeats Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Featherweight vet Julian Erosa made it three straight against highly-touted Hakeem Dawodu, shutting out the Canadian over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Erosa, now 28-10. Dawodu, who missed weight for the bout at 149.5 pounds, falls to 13-3-1.
Erosa was willing to stand with the striking specialist, rocking Dawodu with a right hand with 2:15 left and following up with several hard uppercuts before stunning the Canadian with a left hand late.
Julian Erosa Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Dawodu came out strong for the second round, looking to even the score, and he had some early success, but Erosa was the one who had his foe down soon enough, taking his back in the process. And though he didn’t get the finish, it was another dominant frame for the Washington State native.
With 90 seconds left in the final round, Erosa again got Dawodu to the mat and took his back, and though Dawodu reversed and got back to his feet, there wasn’t enough time left for him to turn things around. | Official Scorecards
Jailton Almeida defeats Anton Turkalj via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:27 of round one
Brazil’s Jailton Almeida continued to roll in a 220-pound catchweight bout, as he defeated UFC newcomer Anton Turkalj via first-round submission.
Almeida had Turkalj on the mat 20 seconds into the fight, and the Sweden native didn’t have any answers for his foe, even though he defended well initially. With a little over a minute left, Almeida made his move and sunk in an arm triangle. He then followed with ground strikes before using a rear naked choke that forced a tap out at 4:27 of the opening round.
Jailton Almeida Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Almeida moves to 17-2 with the win. Turkalj, who replaced Shamil Abdurakhimov on short notice, falls to 8-1.| Official Scorecards
Denis Tiuliulin defeats Jamie Pickett via TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of the second round
Middleweight Denis Tiuliulin earned his first UFC victory in style, stopping Jamie Pickett in the second round.
Pickett (13-8) started fast, but Tiuliulin eventually started tagging his foe with right hands, drawing Pickett into exchanges in which “The Night Wolf” acquitted himself well, but not well enough to take the round.
Tiuliulin (11-6) kept the pressure (and right hands) coming in the second round, only to have his momentum halted midway through by a second low shot. This time, referee Mike Beltran deducted a point from Tiuliulin, and the Russian increased his pressure and output significantly once the action restarted. An elbow dropped Pickett with under two minutes to go, and he fired off more of them on his downed foe. Pickett got back to his feet in the final minute, and he ate more elbows before a knee dropped him. This time, Tiuliulin closed the show, with Beltran stopping the fight at 4:52 of round two.| Official Scorecards
Chris Barnett defeats Jake Collier via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of the second round
Heavyweights Chris Barnett and Jake Collier brought it for nearly two rounds in a wild one, with Barnett outlasting and stopping Collier in the second stanza.
The big men went after it as soon as they were waved into battle, and it was Collier taking an early lead behind a pair of knockdowns that bloodied and shut Barnett’s left eye. Barnett weathered the storm, and while Collier appeared winded, in the final 90 seconds of the opening round, he got Barnett to the mat and took his back. Then came a series of strikes and a choke attempt, but with 30 seconds left, Barnett was back on his feet and sporting an apparent jaw injury.
Chris Barnett Octagon Interview | UFC 279
Barnett turned the tables in the second, as he came out swinging and then put Collier on the canvas and moved into mount. A barrage of unanswered strikes followed, and with the crowd roaring, referee Mark Smith stopped the fight at 2:24 of the second stanza.
Barnett, who missed weight for the bout at 267.5 pounds, moves to 23-8 with the win. Collier falls to 13-8. | Official Scorecards
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson Early Prelims
Norma Dumont defeats Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Norma Dumont was in top form in winning a shutout three-round unanimous decision over featherweight newcomer Danyelle Wolf.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 for Dumont, now 8-2. Wolf falls to 1-1.
After a tactical opening, Dumont stung Wolf with an overhand right midway through the round and that prompted a response from the Octagon debutant, kicking off some solid action from Wolf.
Norma Dumont Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Dumont kept working Wolf’s legs with kicks in the second round and then scored a takedown two minutes in. As the two rose, the Brazilian used her clinch effectively, and after separating, she dropped Wolf with a big right hand. Wolf got up immediately but was able to buy some time to recover in the clinch. Another right hand-induced knockdown followed, but the horn intervened before Dumont could capitalize.
In the third, it was all Dumont on the mat, leaving little drama when the judges’ scorecards were read. | Official Scorecards
Alatengheili defeats Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
“The Mongolian Knight,” Alatengheili, impressed in shutting out game Canadian Chad Anheliger over three rounds.
Scores in the bantamweight bout were 30-27 across the board for Alatengheili, now 16-8-2. Anheliger falls to 12-6.
After getting stung early, Anheliger got rocked midway through the round by a left hand from Alatengheili. Anheliger fired back with both hands, seemingly unhurt, but with 90 seconds left, another shot rattled the now bloodied Canadian, who again refused to back down even though he was getting tagged with plenty of bombs.
Alatengheili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Anheliger had some positive moments in the middle frame, but it was still the patient and accurate power punching of Alatengheili that ruled the day and kept him in the lead.
Alatengheili switched things up with a takedown in the opening minute of round three, and he added one late, as well, securing a hard-fought win. | Official Scorecards
Elise Reed defeats Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
In strawweight action, Elise Reed removed Mexican newcomer Melissa Martinez from the ranks of the unbeaten with a close, but unanimous, decision victory.
All three judges saw it 29-28 for Reed, now 6-2. Martinez falls to 7-1.
Martinez attacked the body in the early going, but a minute in, a stiff right cross dropped the newcomer briefly. Martinez shook off the blow quickly and in the second half of the round, the two strikers grappled, each having moments of control before separating.
Elise Reed Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
Reed was the clear aggressor early in the second, and Martinez reacted well, even if the New Jersey product was putting more points on the board. Martinez evened things up late, though, keeping the fight razor close.
Martinez’ work with her leg kicks and body shots was paying dividends in the final round, and when she missed in her grappling, she started to pull away. Reed was able to throw her foe to the mat with two minutes to go and she then took her back on the feet after some ground strikes, making it another tough round to score. | Official Scorecards
Yohan Lainesse defeats Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
In the welterweight opener, Yohan Lainesse picked up his first UFC win with a three-round split decision over Darian Weeks.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for Lainesse, now 9-1. Weeks falls to 5-3.
Lainesse was sharp with his strikes from long range, particularly the right hand. Midway through the round, Weeks started to implement his grappling game, briefly attacking a guillotine choke, but once Lainesse got loose, he got back to successfully sticking and moving.
Yohan Lainesse Post-Fight Interview | UFC 279
In the second stanza, Weeks got a brief takedown with a little over two minutes to go, but Lainesse jumped right back up, continuing to keep his foe at bay, even though it was Weeks who had more than his share of his moments on the feet in a competitive round.
Weeks outworked Lainesse throughout much of the third round, but a late surge by Lainesse made it close again before the judges made their call. | Official Scorecards
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 10, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
