UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 Results

Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion, shocking the world with a last-minute head kick finish over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 278 on Saturday night.

Down on the cards and staring down a one-sided loss, Edwards set up the fight-ending kick beautifully, pawing out with his left hand to get Usman to slip his head off the center line, causing the champion to duck into the left kick coming behind it. His shin landed flush, Usman crashed to the canvas in a heap, and Edwards became champion, snatching victory and championship gold from the jaws of sure defeat.

This was an absolutely incredible way to close out a loud, hectic night of action inside the Octagon at Vivint Arena.

Here's a closer look at how things played out at UFC 278.

