Highlights
UFC returns to Dallas, Texas for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s bantamweight championship rematch that will see Julianna Peña go for her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The co-main event will feature the crowning of an interim flyweight champion when former titleholder Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara-France.
UFC 277: PENA vs. NUNES 2 takes place Saturday, July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on free on ABC, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Results
- Drakkar Klose defeats Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Michael Morales defeats Adam Fugitt via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of the third round
- Joselyne Edwards defeats Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
- Nicolae Negumereranu defeats Ihor Potieria via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the second round
- Orion Cosce defeats Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Prelims
Drakkar Klose defeats Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
In lightweight action, Drakkar Klose defeated Rafa Garcia via close, but unanimous, decision over three rounds.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Klose, now 13-2-1. Garcia, who stepped in on short notice to replace Diego Ferreira, falls to 14-3.
A couple hard left hands by Garcia stung Klose and paused him briefly, but the Michigan native remained in the role of aggressor as he attempted to implement his grappling attack. With less than 90 seconds left, he scored a few takedowns, the last one more substantial as he kept Garcia grounded to the end of the round.
Garcia got his own takedown nearly two minutes into the second stanza, but referee Jacob Montalvo restarted the action a short while later, even though Garcia was working. A wild right uppercut stunned Garcia later, but Klose wound up on the mat once more at the end of the round.
A minute into the final round, Garcia got another takedown, but Klose was up quickly and back to work with his strikes. The pair had a nice exchange of uppercuts on the inside, and Klose was taking advantage as Garcia tired, marching forward as he looked to make an impression on the judges. | Official Scorecards
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Early Prelims
Michael Morales defeats Adam Fugitt via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of the third round
Unbeaten welterweight phenom Michael Morales continued to impress, as he halted newcomer Adam Fugitt in the third round.
Fugitt got off to a good start as he stayed busy on the feet, and when Morales started to find his range with right hands, the Oregon native responded smoothly with a slick takedown. Morales worked his way back to his feet with a little over a minute left, and he continued to score well on the favorite until the Ecuadorian got in some late shots.
Michael Morales Post-Fight Interview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
Michael Morales Post-Fight Interview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
/
Morales settled into a groove against the newcomer in the second, scoring more than he did in the previous round, but Fugitt continued to keep it close. In the third, though, Morales rocked and dropped Fugitt with a right hand, and while the newcomer tried to fight his way out of trouble, Morales wasn’t having it, and he finished the bout, with referee Herb Dean stepping in at 1:09 of round three.
Morales moves to 14-0 with the win. Fugitt falls to 8-3. | Official Scorecards
Joselyne Edwards defeats Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
Joselyne Edwards made it two straight in her bantamweight bout with Ji Yeon Kim, winning a three-round split decision.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 28-29 for Edwards, now 12-4. Kim falls to 9-6-2.
In a mainly tactical first round, Edwards, a late replacement for Mariya Agapova who missed weight at 137.5 pounds, controlled matters behind a superior work rate on the feet as Kim only had sporadic moments of success. “Firefist” did have a better second frame, though, stinging Edwards on a couple occasions as she evened things up on the scorecards.
Joselyne Edwards Post-Fight Interview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
Joselyne Edwards Post-Fight Interview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
/
Looking to switch things up in a close fight, Edwards threw Kim to the mat midway through the final frame and nearly sunk in an armbar, but the South Korea native got free and rose to her feet. As the two grappled against the fence, Edwards scored with a hard combination upstairs before they broke, and a heated exchange closed the fight before sending it to the scorecards. | Official Scorecards
Nicolae Negumereranu defeats Ihor Potieria via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the second round
Romanian light heavyweight Nicolae Negumereanu was firing on all cylinders in his bout with Ihor Potieria as he delivered a second-round TKO victory over the newcomer.
Negumereranu clinched early and worked for a takedown that he got midway through the opening round. Potieria gave up his back, but he used that decision to get to his feet, only to be grounded once more. When the two rose again with under a minute left, Potieria looked winded, and he was unable to get any payback by the end of the frame.
Nicolae Negumereanu Post-Fight Interview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
Nicolae Negumereanu Post-Fight Interview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
/
Potieria got in a couple shots as round two commenced, but Negumereranu decided to stay on the feet with the Ukrainian, and after a series of unanswered blows, he unleashed punches and knees on his foe non-stop, prompting referee Kerry Hatley to stop the fight at 3:33 of the second stanza.
With the win, his fourth in a row, Negumereranu moves to 13-1. Potieria falls to 19-3. | Official Scorecards
Orion Cosce defeats Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
In the welterweight opener, Orion Cosce defeated Blood Diamond via unanimous decision.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Cosce, now 8-1. Diamond falls to 3-2.
Cosce, who missed weight for the bout at 172.5 pounds - worked hard to get the takedown as the bout got underway, and though Diamond defended well for a spell, with two minutes to go, Cosce was able to throw his foe to the mat. Diamond rose but had a pair of return visits before getting separation and landing a high kick in the closing seconds.
Orion Cosce Post-Fight Interview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
Orion Cosce Post-Fight Interview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
/
Diamond landed even more strikes in the second, stunning Cosce with a spinning back elbow with a little over a minute left. Diamond was hesitant in his attack at first, allowing Cosce to recover and get in some shots just before the horn.
Cosce returned the fight to the mat early in round three, and while the Zimbabwe native got to his feet, as they went back to the canvas, Cosce took his foe’s back and looked for a choke. When that didn’t happen, Cosce sought out an arm triangle and then settled on ground control, which won him the round and the fight. | Official Scorecards
Don'Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab
- Don’Tale Mayes (9-4, fighting out of Louisville, Ken.) meets newcomer Hamby Abdelwahab (5-0, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Cairo, Egypt) in a heavyweight bout
Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves
- Drew Dober (24-11 1NC, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Omaha, Neb.) battles Rafael Alves (20-10, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Para, Brazil) in an exciting lightweight matchup
Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger
- Alex Morono (21-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) takes on Matthew Semelsberger (10-3, fighting out of Frederick, MD) in a welterweight bout
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Main Card
Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith
- No. 4 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev (17-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) faces No. 5 Anthony Smith (36-16, fighting out of Omaha, Neb.) in a bout with title implications
Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez
- No. 4 ranked flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja (24-5, fighting out of Arraial Do Cabo, Brazil) takes on No. 5 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez (24-6, fighting out of Lemoore, CA)
Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich
- Texas’ own and No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-9 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) locks horns with surging No. 11 Sergei Pavlovich (15-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia)
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France
- Brandon Moreno (19-6-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) is determined to take out Kara-France and secure a fourth encounter with current champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Throughout his UFC run, the former titleholder has also earned impressive wins against Bradon Royval, Jussier Formiga and Louis Smolka. Moreno now looks to secure the interim flyweight championship by once again defeating Kara-France.
- Kai Kara-France (24-9 1NC, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) expects to make the most of his first UFC title opporunity. Currently riding an impressive three-fight win streak, he has earned memorable victories over Askar Askarov, Cody Garbrandt and Rogério Bontorin. Kara-France now plans to even the score with Moreno and bring another UFC championship back to New Zealand.
Main Event: Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes
- Julianna Peña (12-4, fighting out of Chicago, Ill. by way of Spokane, Wash.) is coming off one of the most spectacular wins in MMA history, when she dethroned Nunes via submission late last year. The first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter, she has also delivered notable victories over Sara McMann, Nicco Montaño and Cat Zingano. Peña now hopes to finish Nunes a second time and continue building her legacy atop the women’s bantamweight division.
- The greatest women’s fighter in combat sports history, Amanda Nunes (21-5, fighting out of Coral Springs, Fla. by way of Bahia, Brazil) intends to remind fans why she remained unbeaten for over six years. The only women’s UFC double-champion, she holds thrilling wins over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. Nunes now plans to avenge her loss to Peña by delivering another show-stealing performance to reclaim the belt.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From The American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.
:
:
Announcements
Sean O’Malley To Fight Petr Yan at UFC 280 | DC & RC
Announcements