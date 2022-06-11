Highlights
A new era began in the light heavyweight division in Singapore, as the Czech Republic’s Jiri Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira in the fifth round of an instant classic that saw a seemingly endless chain of momentum shifts before Prochazka ended the reign of the 42-year-old champion, who led on two of the three judges’ scorecards heading into the final round. In the UFC 275 co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko survived the stiffest test of her long run as flyweight champion, winning a split decision over Taila Santos. | Official Scorecards
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka Results
- Jiri Prochazka defeats Glover Teixeira via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:32 of the fifth round
- Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48)
- Zhang Weili defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout at 2:28 of the second round
- Jake Matthews defeats Andre Fialho via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round
- Jack Della Maddalena defeats Ramazan Emeev via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round
- Josh Culibao defeats SeungWoo Choi via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Maheshate defeats Steve Garcia via knockout at 1:14 of the first round
- Brendan Allen defeats Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kyung Ho Kang defeats Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Silvana Gomez Juarez defeats Liang Na via knockout at 1:22 of the first round
- Joselyne Edwards defeats Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka Main Card
Main Event: Jiri Prochazka defeats Glover Teixeira via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:32 of the fifth round
In a division that has had its share of classic championship battles, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira added their own chapter to light heavyweight lore in the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore, with Prochazka seizing the 205-pound crown from Teixeira via fifth-round submission in just his third UFC bout.
Prochazka switched stances as the bout began as he looked for openings, but it was the champion who scored early before getting the fight to the mat in the second minute of the fight. On the mat, Teixeira fired off strikes and moved into side control as Prochazka tried to get back to his feet. With a little over two minutes left, the challenger got his wish, but moments later, he was back on the mat, this time with Teixeira in the mount position. The follow-up strikes were thudding, forcing Prochazka to give up his back, but he made it to his feet and fired off a series of ground strikes that were equally damaging before the round ended.
The challenger looked comfortable as round two commenced, and he had success with a variety of striking attacks. In the second minute, a right hand jarred Teixeira and prompted a pair of desperate takedown attempts. Prochazka defended well and kept the assault coming, but out of nowhere, Teixeira put Prochazka down on the mat and now it was the Brazilian’s opportunity to turn on the offense, which he did with a series of elbows that cut Prochazka over the left eye right before the horn sounded.
Prochazka defended Teixeira’s first takedown attempt of round three and again had success with his unorthodox striking. Most notably, a short left that jarred the champion. But just when it looked like Prochazka was going to pull away, Teixeira got a takedown two minutes in. This time, Prochazka got back to his feet quickly and landed a hard body shot on his bloodied foe, and moments later he was unloading strikes on the grounded Teixeira. The champion refuse to back down, though, and with under a minute left, it was Teixeira on top and landing the shots.
After some back and forth striking from the two 205-pounders to start the fourth, Teixeira took Prochazka down in the second minute and went to work, getting into the mount just before the midway point. Teixeira then looked for an arm triangle choke twice. After Prochazka got free, he got into the top position, but then it was Teixeira getting his opponent’s back briefly before another change in position, leaving Prochazka in control at the horn.
A right hand by Teixeira stunned and nearly stopped Prochazka early in the final round, but a subsequent guillotine choke attempt saw the challenger slip out and get his wits back as they grappled on the mat. Once standing, Prochazka fired off shots, but it was Teixeira getting the better of the exchanges, landing another big right midway through the frame before getting another takedown. In the full mount, Teixeira appeared to be in complete control, but it was Prochazka escaping once more, and out of nowhere, he sunk in a rear naked choke that forced a tap out at 4:32 of the fifth round. Wow.
With the win, the 29-year-old Prochazka moves to 29-3-1. The 42-year-old Teixeira falls to 33-8. At the time of the stoppage, Teixeira led on two scorecards, 39-37, 38-37, with the third scorecard reading 38-38 heading into the final round. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48)
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was forced to dig deep in her UFC 275 co-main event against Taila Santos, but when the dust settled, she successfully defended her crown for the seventh time, winning a close split decision over the gritty Brazilian challenger.
Scores were 48-47, 49-46, 47-48 for Shevchenko, now 23-3. The No.4-ranked Santos falls to 19-2.
Shevchenko controlled a good part of the first round in the clinch against the fence, but when the champion tried to take the fight to the mat with under two minutes to go, Santos took her back and looked for a choke. Shevchenko defended well and fired punches at her foe, but it was a solid end to the round for the Brazilian.
Clinching up early in round two, Santos controlled matters in close this time, and in the second minute she got a takedown. Shevchenko stayed busy from her back, throwing strikes while looking for a submission, but Santos wasn’t as busy, prompting a restart from referee Jason Herzog with 90 seconds to go. Moments later, Shevchenko threw Santos to the mat, but Santos scrambled her way into the top position seconds later.
Shevchenko did well with her striking early in round three and scored a brief takedown before Santos bulled her into the fence midway through the frame and then hit another takedown. This time she locked in a rear naked choke, and though Shevchenko escaped, her crown was now in trouble.
Santos came out for round four with significant swelling around her right eye from an apparent clash of heads in the previous round, and Shevchenko took advantage, scoring with kicks and punches to the side the challenger was having trouble seeing from. Santos did get a big takedown with 20 seconds left, but it was a Shevchenko round with one more to go.
Shevchenko rattled Santos with her strikes in the opening minute of round five, but a trip to the mat saw the Brazilian in control briefly before the champion got back to her feet and scored her own takedown midway through the frame. The two battled on the mat, staying busy enough to avoid a restart, and Shevchenko worked hard to improve position, but Santos defended well as they scrapped to the final horn. | Official Scorecards
Zhang Weili defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout at 2:28 of the second round
The rematch between former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk wasn’t as epic as their first bout, but it was just as memorable, with a frantic first round followed by a highlight reel knockout by Zhang in the second and Jedrzejczyk announcing her retirement in the Octagon.
Jedrzejczyk was busy from the start, and she had success, prompting a takedown by Zhang in the second minute. While on the mat, Zhang unloaded with her strikes, and while Jedrzejczyk got back to her feet, she was returned to the mat two more times with similar results, as Zhang’s ground strikes were coming in a fast and furious fashion. With under two minutes left, Zhang got the mount position and the punishment continued, as Jedrzejczyk was simply being overpowered. Finally, Jedrzejczyk found daylight and got back to her feet, picking up where she left off before the takedowns, and when the round ended, the crowd erupted.
Zhang opened the second with hard body kicks that kept Jedrzejczyk at bay for a spell, but the Poland native walked through them, intent on getting her own shots in. Jedrzejczyk defended Zhang’s takedown attempt well, but as she subsequently marched forward, Zhang landed a flush spinning backfist that put her down face first, and referee Marc Goddard halted the bout. The official time was 2:28.
The No.2-ranked Zhang moves to 22-3 with the win. The 34-year-old Jedrzejczyk, the second fighter to hold the 115-pound title that she successfully defended five times, retires with a record of 16-5. Zhang defeated Jedrzejczyk via split decision in March 2020. | Official Scorecards
Jake Matthews defeats Andre Fialho via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round
Veteran Aussie welterweight Jake Matthews halted Andre Fialho’s two-fight winning streak in emphatic fashion, stopping his foe in the second round.
Matthews (18-5) promised to show off his striking game, and for most of the first round he did, sticking and moving while showing off his speed and accuracy. But when Fialho (16-5, 1 NC) drew him into a brawl late in the frame, he had success and went to his corner with momentum on his side.
A left by Matthews in the opening minute of round two took that momentum back as he staggered Fialho, and two more follow-up shots had the same effect on the Portugal native, who never fully recovered, as Matthews kept the heat on until a final blow dropped Fialho, with referee Jason Herzog stopping the bout at 2:24 of the second stanza. | Official Scorecards
Jack Della Maddalena defeats Ramazan Emeev via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round
In the main card opener, welterweight up and comer Jack Della Maddalena continued to roll, as he halted veteran Ramazan Emeev in a single round.
After some solid standup work to start the bout, Emeev took Della Maddalena down and nearly caught his foe in a choke before the Aussie prospect escaped and got back to his feet. Then it was time for Della Maddalena to go to work, and after a perfect left hook to the body, Emeev fell to the mat. A couple follow-up shots came in rapid-fire fashion, and that was it, with referee John Sharp stepping in at 2:32 of round one.
With the win, Della Maddalena moves to 12-2. Emeev falls to 20-6. | Official Scorecards
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka Prelims
Josh Culibao defeats SeungWoo Choi via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Josh Culibao and SeungWoo Choi ended the prelims on a high note, with both featherweights leaving it all in the Octagon for 15 minutes before Culibao emerged with the split decision victory
Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 for Culibao, now 10-1-1. Choi falls to 10-5.
The first round was a wild one, with Choi the busier of the two early, but once Culibao found his rhythm, he began tagging his foe, and he had him in trouble with under two minutes to go thanks to a knockdown. But seemingly out of nowhere, Choi recovered and chased Culibao across the Octagon behind a series of strikes, igniting the crowd as the round closed.
Nearly two minutes into the second stanza, Culibao delivered his second knockdown, but again, Choi was up and throwing, his chin dented but not broken. Yet as the round progressed, it was clear that Culibao was the one ahead and in control as the final frame approached.
Choi got the fight to the mat in the second half of round three and quickly took Culibao’s back as he looked for the rear naked choke. He didn’t get it, leading to a final exchange as the two stood in the closing seconds of the bout. | Official Scorecards
Maheshate defeats Steve Garcia via knockout at 1:14 of the first round
Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Maheshate made an instant impact in his UFC debut, knocking out veteran Steve Garcia 74 seconds into their lightweight bout.
Garcia came out winging shots, and he rocked Maheshate in the opening minute, only to suffer a flash knockdown in response. Garcia recovered quickly, but once the two broke from a clinch, Maheshate landed a flush right hand that sent Garcia down and out. The official time of referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage was 1:14.
Maheshate moves to 9-1 with the win. Garcia falls to 12-5. | Official Scorecards
Brendan Allen defeats Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
In a meeting of middleweight prospects, Brendan Allen scored a close, but unanimous, decision over Jacob Malkoun.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Allen, now 19-5. Malkoun falls to 6-2.
Allen was aggressive on the feet as the bout began, and he scored well until he was taken down by Malkoun two minutes in. Allen rose quickly but remained locked up until dragged down again. But once upright, Allen returned the favor with a throw to the mat, and while Malkoun regained control in the grappling sequences, he wasn’t able to do anything with it.
Malkoun’s jabs were effective early in round two, drawing the attention of Allen, and the takedown followed 90 seconds into the frame. Malkoun kept a step ahead of his foe for much of the round, and though Allen escaped into the top position in the final minute, there would be no significant turnaround for the Louisiana product.
In the third, the swarming attack of Malkoun again paid dividends, but in the second half of the stanza, Allen scrambled into the top position and his late control time might have been the deciding factor in the win for “All In.” | Official Scorecards
Kyung Ho Kang defeats Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
South Korea’s Kyung Ho Kang’s technique was on point for all three rounds in his bantamweight bout against Batgerel Danaa, leading him to a three-round unanimous decision victory.
All three judges saw it 29-28 for Kang, now 18-9, 1 NC. Danaa falls to 12-4.
Kang’s jab and leg kicks put him in control early, but once Danaa warmed up, he began ripping and landing shots from all angles, swinging the momentum in his favor.
The second was similar in pace and theme, with Kang’s jab and kicks giving him an early lead until Danaa roared back.
With under two minutes left, a knee by Danaa to the grounded Kang went without a warning from referee Thomas Fann, but Kang shook off the blow and the back-and-forth action continued, with Kang pulling away in the third with a steady stream of jabs to cap off a disciplined and impressive performance. | Official Scorecards
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka Early Prelims
Silvana Gomez Juarez defeats Liang Na via knockout at 1:22 of the first round
Silvana Gomez Juarez scored her first UFC win in strawweight action, knocking out Liang Na in the first round.
The Argentina native wasn’t one for the feeling-out process, and after landing a flush overhand right that sent Liang to a knee briefly, a follow-up left hand sent the rising Chinese prospect to the canvas and prompted the stoppage by referee Steve Perceval at 1:22 of the opening frame.
Gomez Juarez moves to 11-4 with the win. Liang falls to 19-6. | Official Scorecards
Joselyne Edwards defeats Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
In the featherweight opener, Joselyne Edwards won a three-round unanimous decision over Ramona Pascual.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for Edwards, now 11-4. Pascual falls to 6-4.
Edwards got off to a good start on the feet thanks to some crisp punch combinations, but Pascual turned the fight to her favor in the closing stages of round one thanks to a blistering body kick followed by some knees and a head kick just before the horn.
Pascual had a slight edge on the feet in the second, even though Edwards stayed busy. But a late takedown may have secured the frame for Pascual. In the third, Edwards surged, scoring with an array of strikes on the feet while avoiding takedowns, and that was more than enough to secure the victory. | Official Scorecards
