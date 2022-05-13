UFC 274 50/50 Raffle Raises More Than $12,700 For Phoenix Suns Charities

“UFC knows the importance of giving back in every market they reach, which is admirable,” said Sarah Krahenbuhl, Executive Director of Phoenix Suns Charities. “Phoenix Suns Charities was proud to partner in raising much needed funds for children in need throughout Arizona. We are grateful for UFC’s philanthropic generosity.”

The collaboration, a first between UFC and Phoenix Suns Charities, served as a way for UFC to give back to the local Phoenix community during fight week.

Phoenix Suns Charities is the charitable arm of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. Founded in 1988 with the mission to enhance the lives of children in need throughout Arizona, Phoenix Suns Charities distributes more than $1.5 million annually to hundreds of local diverse communities impacting more than 400,000 children annually.

Since its inception, Phoenix Suns Charities has donated more than $35 million to worthy organizations focusing on programs that support basketball & recreation, education & career development, and healthcare.

As of yet, a winner has not come forward. If the winning ticket is not claimed within 30 days, per the Arizona Gaming Commission, the total jackpot from UFC 274 will benefit Phoenix Suns Charities.

UFC’s corporate responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire local communities in which UFC produces events.

Since 2017, UFC has produced 12 of its 23 charitable 50/50 raffles throughout North America in conjunction with the charitable arm of NBA and NHL teams. UFC’s 50/50 raffles have grossed more than $1.05 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the communities that have hosted UFC events.

UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Thursday, June 30 – Saturday, July 2, as part of the 10th Annual UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas.