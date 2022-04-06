UFC 273 Best Bets On DraftKings Sportsbook

Chimaev has monstrous offensive wrestling, thoroughly and brutally manhandling opponents. In Chimaev’s most recent fight against Li Jingliang, he so easily ragdolled Jingliang with a bodylock that Chimaev decided to yell at UFC president Dana White while he was holding Jingliang in the air. This type of thorough dominance is incredibly rare in the UFC, and Chimaev is one of the most exciting prospects the UFC has ever seen.

Chimaev has unbelievable metrics through four UFC fights. Chimaev is landing just under nine significant strikes per minute and has absorbed just one total significant strike in four UFC fights. This gives Chimaev an incredible significant strikes landed to absorbed ratio of 112:1.

Gilbert Burns is a huge step up in competition for Chimaev. Burns is a world champion in jiu jitsu, so it will be very difficult for Chimaev to submit Burns or advance to positions on the ground that would make a finish easy. As a world champion in BJJ, Burns’ submission defense is excellent, as is his positional game on the ground. Chimaev will have a difficult time taking Burns’ back or getting into a dominant top position, which is how he has finished his opponents by submission.

Instead, it is much more likely that Chimaev will win this fight either by decision or KO/TKO. Chimaev has showcased one-punch knockout power, most notably in his win over Gerald Meerschaert, and Burns is coming off a recent knockout loss to Kamaru Usman. A decision win is also a realistic outcome—if Chimaev can record takedowns but cannot advance to strong positions to help him finish the fight, we could see Chimaev win a decision based on takedowns, close-distance striking volume and control time.

Eliminating the submission finish against a world champ in jiu jitsu and taking Chimaev to win by decision or KO/TKO cuts the moneyline down from a heavy -525 to a much more reasonable -150. Since it will be difficult for Chimaev to submit Burns, this is an appealing trade-off.

