UFC 272 50/50 RAFFLE RAISES MORE THAN $80,500 FOR THE UFC FOUNDATION

“Over the years, UFC has raised and donated millions of dollars for charitable causes both locally here in Nevada and elsewhere as a way to give back to the communities that have supported us or simply as a way to help those in need,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Chief Operating Officer. “With UFC Foundation, we will now have the additional resources of a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to strengthen those and also support charitable causes that athletes are passionate about.”

UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.

As part of the UFC Foundation’s launch, the non-profit served as the charitable beneficiary of the in-venue 50/50 raffle during UFC 272: COVINGTON vs. MASVIDAL, which took place on Saturday, March 5, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC 272 50/50 raffle raised $80,740, which ranks as the fifth-highest total in UFC history.

