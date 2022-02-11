UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Results

Just Happened:

William Knight vs Maxim Grishin

In the heavyweight opener, Maxim Grishin scored a unanimous decision win over William Knight.

Scores were 30-27 across the board for Grishin, now 32-9-2. Knight, who came in overweight for the light heavyweight bout at 218 pounds, falls to 11-3.

Grishin was the busier of the two as the fight began, pecking away at his foe’s legs with kicks before briefly stunning Knight with a kick upstairs two minutes in. Knight acknowledged the shot but showed little sense of urgency in response, as he only fired off the occasional kick back at the Russian, drawing boos from the crowd.

Knight was able to close the distance on his taller foe in round two, with a takedown at the three-minute mark being the result. Knight tried to take his opponent’s back, but Grishin worked his way into the top position on the mat, diluting the effect of the takedown. With a little less than a minute to go, the two rose, and it was back to the pattern of Grishin controlling the action from long range.

Knight got a takedown midway through the final round but the combatants didn’t stay upright long. Knight did stay with his grappling attack, though, and it worked well until Grishin let loose with his strikes in the final seconds.

Official Result – Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards