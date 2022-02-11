Hall Of Fame
UFC returns to Houston with a thrilling middleweight championship rematch that will see champion Israel Adesanya run it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker.
UFC 271: ADESANYA vs WHITTAKER 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Results
Up Next:
Jeremiah Wells vs Blood Diamond
- Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) goes for his second-consecutive UFC win when he takes on Blood Diamond (3-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) at welterweight
Just Happened:
William Knight vs Maxim Grishin
In the heavyweight opener, Maxim Grishin scored a unanimous decision win over William Knight.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Grishin, now 32-9-2. Knight, who came in overweight for the light heavyweight bout at 218 pounds, falls to 11-3.
Grishin was the busier of the two as the fight began, pecking away at his foe’s legs with kicks before briefly stunning Knight with a kick upstairs two minutes in. Knight acknowledged the shot but showed little sense of urgency in response, as he only fired off the occasional kick back at the Russian, drawing boos from the crowd.
Knight was able to close the distance on his taller foe in round two, with a takedown at the three-minute mark being the result. Knight tried to take his opponent’s back, but Grishin worked his way into the top position on the mat, diluting the effect of the takedown. With a little less than a minute to go, the two rose, and it was back to the pattern of Grishin controlling the action from long range.
Knight got a takedown midway through the final round but the combatants didn’t stay upright long. Knight did stay with his grappling attack, though, and it worked well until Grishin let loose with his strikes in the final seconds.
Official Result – Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov
- Douglas Silva de Andrade (27-4 1NC, fighting out of Castanhal, Para, Brazil) looks to continue his momentum at bantamweight when he meets Sergey Morozov (17-4, fighting out of Aktobe, Kazakhstan)
AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun
- Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner AJ Dobson (6-0 1NC, fighting out of Columbus, Ohio) faces Jacob Malkoun (5-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) at middleweight
Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence
- Man a Martinez (9-2, fighting out of Houston, Texas) looks to impress in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on Ronnie Lawrence (7-1, fighting out of Sunrise, Fla.) at bantamweight
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Prelims
Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant
- Dana White’s Contender Series signee Carlos Ulberg (5-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) hopes to secure another memorable KO when he takes on Fabio Cherant (7-3, fighting out of Wrentham, Mass.) at light heavyweight
Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo
- Kyler Phillips (9-2, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) squares off with Marcelo Rojo (16-8, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico by way of Rio Cuarto, Cordoba, Argentina) in an exciting bantamweight bout
Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O'Neill
- Women’s MMA pioneer and No. 12 ranked contender Roxanne Modafferi (25-20, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) battles undefeated No. 15 Casey O'Neill (8-0, fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia)
Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa
- Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (32-20, 2NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) squares off against Jared Vanderaa (12-6, fighting out of Hemet, California)
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Main Card
Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast
- UFC veteran Bobby Green (28-12-1, fighting out of Fontana, California) and Nasrat Haqparast (13-4, fighting out of Hamburg, Germany) square off at lightweight
Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano
- Battle-tested lightweights collide when Alexander Hernandez (13-4, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas) locks horns with Renato Moicano (15-4-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil)
Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson
- Top five middleweight contenders collide when No. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier (14-5, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) takes on No. 4 DerekBrunson (23-7, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.)
Co-Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa
- No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis (26-8, 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) looks to increase his record-setting knockout count in front of his home crowd against Tai Tuivasa (14-3, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) at heavyweight
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker
- Israel Adesanya (22-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) dethroned Whittaker in front of the largest live audience in UFC history at UFC 243 in 2019. Since then, he has delivered memorable title defenses against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero. Adesanya now aims to stop Whittaker again to keep his spot atop the middleweight division and continue building his legacy as one of the most dominant UFC champions.
- Former champion Robert Whittaker (23-5, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) is gunning to even the score with heated rival Adesanya. Throughout his UFC run, The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes winner secured spectacular victories over Jared Cannonier, Derek Brunson and Yoel Romero (twice). Whittaker now has his sights set on reclaiming his middleweight championship by becoming the first fighter to finish Adesanya in MMA.
